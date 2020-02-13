Lashley named PHC Star Service Team Member

Parkland Health Center has announced that Dan Lashley, lead public safety officer, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for February 2020.

He works in the Public Safety Department and has worked at Parkland Health Center for six years.

Lashley's nomination reads in part, “He always greets everyone with a smile and a high-five. We always love seeing his face when he comes into work. Everyone can tell that he cares about his career and all the patients he meets because he is always willing to go the extra step. Being in public safety can be a trying job at times, but he makes the best of it. The way he interacts with patients is amazing!”

When asked what he likes about his job, Lashley replied, “I like to help people.”

He explained that in his position he has the opportunity to help many people, including patients, visitors and staff, and he thoroughly enjoys that aspect of his job.

Upon hearing he was selected for the Star Service award, Lashley said, “I was a little embarrassed — a little surprised.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.