Members of the GFWC Monday Club of Farmington have met twice since the first of the year and ready to do some fun things together.

Our first meeting in the new year was at the Pasta House where we enjoyed a nice lunch together and brainstormed about how to increase our membership. Several ideas are being considered as well as some ideas for fundraisers to help benefit the Long House in Farmington.

Applications are being sent to the local high schools for the annual Sophomore Pilgrimage in Jefferson City in April. Students from Farmington and West County High Schools will be attending.

At our meeting in February, Ursula Warren, the Farmington OATS Senior Center director, informed our members of the many activities the center has for our senior citizens. It isn't all about lunch any more. Quilters and wood carvers have time to be together, if you play pinochle or dominoes... come on over. Exercise and dancing will help you stay healthy.

We thank Ursula for her time promoting the Senior Center.

After Ursula left, it was all business. A car show is planned for April 29 at Long Park with a rain date of May 6. If anyone is interested in showing your car, please contact Jessie Williams at jessiewilliamseo@yahoo.com.

If anyone is interested in joining the GFWC Monday Club of Farmington, please watch our Facebook page and the newspaper for more information.

We are planning a “Dip-O-Mania” membership drive meeting on April 13 at the Long House from 5-7 p.m. A wide variety of dips will be available to enjoy along with drinks while learning more about GFWC and the GFWC Monday Club of Farmington.