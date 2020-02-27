'Laugh Your Way' couples event coming to Centene

Registration is underway for "Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage," a two-day "Couple's Comedy Event" featuring Mark Gungor, that will take place March 27 and 28 at the Centene Center, located at 2 Black Knight Drive in Farmington.

This fun and informative event — geared towards couples who don't like typical marriage seminars — is hosted by First Baptist Church and New Heights Church.

Leading the seminar is Wisconsin's "Celebration Church" Pastor Mark Gungor, one of the most sought-after speakers on marriage and relationships in the world today. For over a decade, Mark’s materials have been the number one resource for improving relationships used by the US Military.

"Each year thousands of couples attend his Couples’ comedy events," said New Heights Church Pastor Rocky Good. "Mark's fun and funny approach uses unforgettable illustrations and the power of laughter to teach proven principles that are guaranteed to strengthen any relationship. Mark has also been featured on national broadcasts and publications such as Focus on the Family, Life Today, ABC News and the Washington Times."