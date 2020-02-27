'Laugh Your Way' couples event coming to Centene

Registration is underway for "Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage," a two-day "Couple's Comedy Event" featuring Mark Gungor, that will take place March 27 and 28 at the Centene Center, located at 2 Black Knight Drive in Farmington.
This fun and informative event — geared towards couples who don't like typical marriage seminars — is hosted by First Baptist Church and New Heights Church.
Leading the seminar is Wisconsin's "Celebration Church" Pastor Mark Gungor, one of the most sought-after speakers on marriage and relationships in the world today. For over a decade, Mark’s materials have been the number one resource for improving relationships used by the US Military.
"Each year thousands of couples attend his Couples’ comedy events," said New Heights Church Pastor Rocky Good. "Mark's fun and funny approach uses unforgettable illustrations and the power of laughter to teach proven principles that are guaranteed to strengthen any relationship. Mark has also been featured on national broadcasts and publications such as Focus on the Family, Life Today, ABC News and the Washington Times."
Gungor said, "This is not one of those 'let's beat up on the men for not being women' seminars. Unlike many traditional marriage seminars that tend to be overly serious, technical and emotionally taxing, Laugh Your Way: A Couples’ Comedy Event is different because it helps couples deal with tough issues in a way that is fun and non-threatening. Through the two-day event, couples will laugh, learn and be able to make real positive changes to their marriages."
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Friday, with the event running from 7-10 p.m. The seminar topics are: Tale of Two Brains and #1 Key to Incredible Sex. On Saturday, the doors open at 8:15 a.m., with the event running from 9 a.m to noon. The seminar topics are: Becoming Compatible and How to Stay Married and Not Kill Anybody.
Tickets are available for $35 per person, but are available at an "early bird" price of $27.25 each — before March 13 — by calling Pastor Good at 573-327-8001. Discounted tickets are also available for $31.50 at www.MarkGungor.com prior to March 13.