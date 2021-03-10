Law enforcement cracking down for St. Patty's Day

This St. Patrick’s Day holiday, make sure your luck doesn’t run out. Plan for a sober ride home should you choose to take part in the celebration.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety reminds motorists of the various options available to get everyone home safely. Designating a sober driver, calling a ride share, or using public transportation are just a few of those options. Remember, if you feel different, you drive different.

Law enforcement agencies across Missouri will be participating in additional patrols to prevent the often-deadly consequences of impaired driving. Their message is clear: drive sober or get pulled over.

Based on 2020 preliminary data, 188 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.

Besides driving completely sober from alcohol and drugs, motorists are also advised to slow down, put their cellphones down while driving and always buckle up – everyone, every trip, every time.

“We can be the only ones on the road and still put ourselves and our passengers at great risk,” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer. “This is why we have recently released a strategic highway safety plan called Show-Me Zero.”