Lawmakers returning to the Capitol

As many of you have probably heard, the Governor has extended the Stay At Home Order for the State of Missouri through May 3. I, like many of you, am ready to get back to life as we once knew it. Unfortunately, I think it will be awhile before we get back to normal. It seems like COVID-19 will be around for next 18 months at least. We are going to have to find ways to cope. We cannot just stay in our homes for the next year and a half. As we move forward, we must remember the things we have learned from this crisis. Please remember to check on your senior family members and neighbors during this time. No one wants to be a burden on others and some will not voluntarily reach out for help. We are all in this together and any help you can offer to others is greatly appreciated.