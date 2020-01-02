Lead co. head optimistic over long-range outlook

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 30, 1949 issue of The Press.
Andrew Fletcher, president of St. Joseph Lead Company, Tuesday released a statement to the Associated Press in New York, stating his views on the lead situation, its supply and price. As an indication of what the future holds in store for the lead company and the possible effect the company's prosperity has on this county, this statement is significant to the readers.
Following is the text:
Those of us who were not influenced by the near hysterical clamor for lead a year ago, and who counseled patience in the belief that the operation of a free market on an international commodity such as lead, would bring about a correction speedier than any government intervention — have found our viewpoint thoroughly justified. The lead "shortage" of unpleasant memory is over. Indeed, the thoughts of the producer must now turn to ore aggressive means of selling and to cultivate a wider market for his metal.
The transition from a shortage to a plentiful supply was accompanied by sharp fluctuations in the market price of the metal. Starting out the year at a record high of 21 1/2 cents, it declined steadily after March to a low of 12 cents in May. In July, an increased demand carried the price to 15 1/8 cents in August, but the pressure of foreign imports forced the price down to 12 cents in November, where it ended the year. A producer or consumer can look with any degree of satisfaction on such violent fluctuations, yet we must be prepared to accept these sharp changes in preference to government control.
A "government" cure would be far worse than the disease itself. Free markets are not subject to tremendous forces largely unknown a few years ago, such as the use of currency devaluation, which is allegedly to correct international maladjustments of trade, and the bulk buying of commodities by governments. As long as we have these artificial factors in our market economy, we must expect sharp fluctuations in prices.
Domestic mine production in 1949 will be slightly above that for 1948, and may be considered as, roughly, 400,000 tons, compared with 385,000. Scrap lead will approximate 380,000 tons, a drop from last year, when the amount of lead recovered from secondary sources was over 475,000. Lead in the form of ores and metal has been imported from 21 foreign countries in heavy volume, and is roughly estimated at 400,000 tons in comparison with 340,000 for the previous years.
You have free articles remaining.
Never in the peacetime history of the United States has there been such a large tonnage of lead imported; in fact, only in the war year of 1942 were imports greater. The large imports are due mainly to the desire of foreign countries to obtain dollar exchange for their devalued currencies, which amounts to 30 percent for South Africa and Australia, 40 percent from Mexico, and 10 percent for Canada.
A foreign lead producer by selling his product in the United States, converting the proceeds into this local currency, and with costs approximately the same as before devaluation, can earn the same profit far lower dollar price. We have statutes to protect American commerce against "dumping," but devaluation was not contemplated when the legislation was adopted. Though the International Monetary Fund was only organized four years ago to remove devaluation of currencies as an international competitive weapon, it is now being used as such and even encouraged.
Some imported lead will be necessary for the Country's economy for years to come, as with our tremendous industrial growth, the consumption of lead, especially with military stockpiling requirements, might well require over a million tons per year in comparison with the pre-war consumption when only small imports were required.
Imports of raw products, including non-ferrous metals, will aid in lessening the U.S. world dollar shortage, but the effect of imports on our domestic mining industry must be given very careful consideration, as under present unsettled world conditions, it is absolutely essential to preserve a strong domestic mining industry.
For the first six months of 1949, lead was on the free tariff list, and although efforts were made by some to keep it on the free list even when faced with excessive world supplies - fortunately, wiser counsel prevailed in Congress, and the tariff on lead was restored, but at a rate of only 1.06 per pound on metal, and three quarters of a cent on lead in ore, which is 50 percent of the protection given under the provisions of the Tariff Act of 1930, when production costs were about 30 percent of those now prevailing. We cannot expect that American labor will work underground at less than can be received on the surface, nor accept a lower standard of living because of a lack of market due to excessive imports.
It is believed that Congress will appreciate the serious current predicament of the American mining industry and that our government, in addition to purchasing metals for the military stockpile, will provide adequate protection, possibly on a sliding scale, whereby greater protection is given when metal prices are forced to low levels by imports and with no protection when demand, or world conditions result in abnormally high prices, as recently experienced. If so, then our national security will be helped through the maintenance of a strong mining industry. I am optimistic over the long-range lead outlook, especially as the European demand for metals should be considerably greater with an improvement of world conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.