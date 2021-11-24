 Skip to main content
Lead mines now on 48-hour week

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, Oct. 24, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Announcement was made Wednesday afternoon by the St. Joseph Lead Company that effective immediately all Southeast Missouri mines, mills and smelters will be placed on a six-day week with the workmen receiving time and one-half pay for the extra eight hours they work. The new schedule is expected to add many thousands of dollars to the payroll per month.

The mines have been working on a forty-hour-week schedule in recent months. Until the defense program started a couple of years ago the company had accumulated a great stock of surplus lead. However, in recent months this surplus stock has been exhausted and increasing defense needs have made it imperative that more lead be supplied, which naturally called for increased working time on the part of the men.

Even before the increase in time the St. Joe Lead Company had been paying the highest basic pay in its history. About a year ago they granted a ten percent pay raise which was higher than the scale paid in the peak year of 1929.

The St. Joe is noted far and wide for its friendly relations with its employees. They are the first to grant pay increases in good times, and among the last to cut wages when times are slow. During the recent depression they kept the mines going even though they accumulated huge stocks of surplus material, and in that manner were able to provide part-time work for all of their employees.

