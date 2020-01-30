{{featured_button_text}}
Learn chocolate's history at Felix Vallé House

Felix Vallé House State Historic Site is hosting a program on the impact chocolate has had on food history, emphasizing the influence of French culture.

Come to Felix Vallé House State Historic Site at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 to learn the history of the delectable delight, chocolate. The program will highlight the impact chocolate has had on collective food history, while emphasizing the influence of French culture.

This free program will be presented in the Matthew Ziegler Art Gallery at the Shaw House, located at 200 Merchant St. in Ste. Genevieve.

Felix Vallé House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-883-7102.

