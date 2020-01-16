{{featured_button_text}}
Legan named December 'Student of the Month'

Tatum Legan

 Submitted photo

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Month for December was Tatum Legan.

The daughter of Kelly and Tom Legan in Farmington, the senior is a state qualifier in the American Legion Essay Contest, four-year honor roll member and currently salutatorian of the 2020 graduating class. Legan has been a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (2016-2020), the Student Council (2016-18) and Student Leadership Team (2018-20).

She has also been a player on the SPLHS Volleyball team (2017-19). When not doing service projects for tornado and flood relief, Legan works for Thurman, Shinn, & Co. CPAs during the tax season. She also works at the Copper Lantern.

After graduation from high school, Legan plans to attend Missouri State University where she intends to earn a degree in business finance. As Student of the Month she received a $100 award and will compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year that will be awarded in May.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments