Lending a helping hand

After being forced to postpone its original March date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 "Help the Hungry Bake Sale" Vendor Blender has announced it will soon be returning to the Parkland for its second year. The popular event is now scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 1 at the Centene Center, 2 Black Knight Drive in Farmington.
According to event coordinator Chris Landrum, while having to postpone the event from March to August was a bit of a letdown for the planning committee, the coronavirus pandemic made it a necessity.
“It was disappointing, but our number one concern is everyone’s safety,” she said. We just had to cancel it because we certainly don’t want anyone to get sick.”
As its name implies, the "Help the Hungry Bake Sale" Vendor Blender is sponsored by the same group of volunteers behind the annual fundraiser held each November in the St. Joseph Catholic Church gymnasium. For years, the event has raised much-needed funds for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and the Farmington Ministerial Alliance-sponsored Food Pantry of The Community Churches.
Despite the Vendor Blender having to be postponed until August, Landrum said the event will once again bring a wide selection of vendors and their wares to the area, with half of the proceeds from the community-wide event going to support the Mineral Area College (MAC) Food Pantry. She recalled that the idea for the event came about two years ago following a conversation with two MAC employees.
“We were talking with Jennifer Sikes and Ellen Miller from Mineral Area College and they started a food pantry for the MAC students,” she said. “I know when I worked there, I started seeing the need, but it’s become increasingly important. So many of these kids just don’t have enough food. The MAC pantry is supposed to be fully funded just by the school’s faculty and staff.
“Because the Help the Hungry Bake Sale is about feeding people, we decided to partner with MAC to try to make some money that they could use to help their students. We put our heads together and we came up with the Vendor Blender. This year, the more immediate concern is the MAC Food Pantry.
"They have no other way to raise money for their food pantry, so it’s really important for them that we have this event. They have had a lot of students who have been affected by the coronavirus and they’ve tried to reach out and help them in ways other than academically. Hopefully we can have people come out and support this event — not just for the two food pantries, but also for the MAC Food Pantry as well."
Asked how the local food pantries have been making it since the coronavirus caused many businesses to shut down, Landrum said, “Well, it’s been interesting because until recently they had not been seeing a lot of people. They figured it was because everyone got their stimulus checks. But in the last week or two, we have started to see an increase in people returning to the food pantries. We can only suspect that the need is going to rise as the economy struggles and people try to get back to work."
Landrum is hopeful that the 2020 Help the Hungry Bake Sale and other fundraising events will still be held, but isn't 100% sure whether or not circumstances will allow it.
“We’re concerned about the bake sale in November," she said. "We don’t know if we’ll be able to have that or not. We’ve also got the barbecue in October that we’re hoping to have, so we just have to wait and see. We’re also going to have to wait and see if people are going to have money to be able to donate and participate and contribute. All of those are questions that will be answered as time happens."
Returning to the subject of the 2020 Vendor Blender, Landrum recalled that last year's Vendor Blender turned out to be a big success with an unexpectedly large turnout and positive comments received from many of the attendees. She's hoping for the same response this year.
"At one end of the Centene Center we’re going to have some tables and things set up,” Landrum said. “We’re going to have a full continental breakfast. We're once again planning to get a lot of participation from local businesses that will be donating breakfast items for us that morning.
“People can come in and have a nice breakfast and then the room will be filled with vendors along with all kinds of products that women like. We’ll have essential oils, jewelry, natural skin care, clothing — just a wide variety of things women will want to purchase. Each of the vendors coming will be donating a door prize of at least $25 in value, so about every 10 minutes or so, we’ll be giving away a door prize.
“It's just a really a fun event for women. They can come in anytime they want between the hours of 9 and noon. Come with your friends and eat some breakfast, shop and just have a good time. We're hoping the community will go out of its way to support us again this year as we seek to feed college students and families. The $10 charged for the tickets is a donation, but we feel like everyone will be getting a lot in return for it.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from Help the Hungry Committee members and will also be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
"We're hoping this year's event will be just as successful as the first since the format will be remaining the same as in 2019." – Chris Landrum
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.