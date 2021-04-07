LeRoy's precious memories

At the time, Wade remembers that it wasn’t unusual to obtain loans in that manner.

“I remember several retired farmers in Farmington that set in front of the post office," he said. "If you wanted a few hundred dollars for cattle, they would loan it to you. They had a little book. They would set down there and visit all day long.”

Wade recalled that there was a man would come and get the cattle if they weren't paid for and take them to his place.

“There was another man in town, if you wanted to buy a car, he set on his back porch and would loan you a few hundred dollars and sit out there and loan money out just like a bank,” he said. He kept enough cash, everything was cash.”

Back when the dealership started, it was a much simpler time with a much different way of preparing a new vehicle and selling it.

“The cars would come in on boxcars at the depot,” Wade said. “They would go down there and put the wheels on them and bring them to the dealership and service them.”

As customers began demanding more features, Wade remembers having to add heater and air-conditioning units to the stock models received by the dealership.