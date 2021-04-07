LeRoy's precious memories

One of the few left of a vanishing breed, LeRoy Wade is a Navy World War II veteran who has spent his whole life in Farmington watching it change from a sleepy small town to the busy city it is today.
“I’ve been here in this little town for 93 years,” he said. “I could show you the house I was born in, each house I lived in, where I worked at, and my tombstone. I have it ready.”
A town like Mayberry
Wade grew up with a sense of community and the remembrance of a simpler time when he ran around town and played with his friends in a manner reminiscent of the Andy Griffith Show's town of Mayberry.
“When I was a kid, the swimming pool was built,” he said. “The WPA built that. We would go every night and swim. One person had to stand up by the flour mill and watch for the night marshal. He would walk down the street and walk up the other street. He didn’t have a car. He checked everybody’s doorknobs and see that everything was closed. He would stop by the coffee shop and have coffee. He didn’t bother us any.”
The flour mill stood where the police department is now located.
“I remember when they built the Wilson-Rozier ballpark,” Wade said. “It was nice. We would stand outside, and if somebody knocked a foul ball outside, we kept it. We would climb the water tower, but nobody would bother us. That was scary, but we didn’t tear up anything.”
In the Navy
As with many of his generation, World War II was a defining moment in his teenage years and left an indelible mark on his life. Because of his age, Wade got a late start in the war.
“They were still drafting people,” he said. “The draft board asked if anyone wanted to go into the Navy instead of the Army. There were four of us went into the Navy — Mack Denman, Bill Coleman, Bill Puckett and me. [Denman and Coleman] could type well and spell. They kept them doing paperwork.
"Puckett went to cook school and they kept him in San Diego. They interviewed me and found out I had experience with my dad on steam engines. On weekends, my dad worked on steam threshing engines. I had the opportunity to service steam engines with all the valves.
“When I got out there and got my shots and everything, they told me that they were changing my rate from a seaman to fireman. They took my uniform and changed my white strip to a red stripe, and I had to prove that I could swim. They had two busloads of us they took to San Pedro and put us on a ship to Pearl Harbor.”
When Wade arrived at Pearl Harbor, he joined a crew attempting to salvage Navy ships damaged by the Japanese attack.
“They sent me out to use a 6’x6’ snatch block to pull a ship,” he said. “By the end of the day, I was filthy. The next morning they asked me if I wanted to stay, and I said ‘I don’t think so.’”
For the next 22 months, Wade was assigned to the U.S.S. Whiteside (AKA 90), a famed World War II cargo ship that traveled to exotic-sounding islands in the Pacific, calling at ports like Tsingtao and Shanghai.
“When I walked aboard the ship, I had this piece of paper with my orders," he said. "They didn’t even look at that. They saw that red fireman’s stripe and they sent me below.”
It was at this point that Wade’s previous steam engine experience was put to use.
“It surprised them that I knew a little something about it,” he said. “I knew how to repair asbestos, I did a lot of those repairs. I knew that you never turned steam into a cold engine. When steam hit that cold, it turned to water. When it turned to water and hit a piston, something was going to give, you would bend a rod or blow a head off. You take a cold steam engine, it might take you a day to get it warmed up. If the engine on the ship was all cold, we couldn’t get it going in two days.
“We always had to have steam for generators, it was the life of the ship. We had to keep generators going, we had to make fresh water all the time. We had to keep the steam pumps going because the galley would cook with steam and we heated with steam. The steam was always leaking — it was a lot of pressure. I knew how to repack seals with rope seal and that surprised them.”
As part of the engineering crew, Wade had the responsibility of keeping all of the ship’s powertrain in working order.
“The shafts to the propellers, they had to leak a small amount of water for lubrication,” he said. “If we had a calm sea, one of my jobs was to make sure there wasn’t too much water leaking through. They had bolts to tighten. If you had a rough sea, you couldn’t get back there.”
No doubt the rest of the crew would get irritated with Wade and his shipmates below decks.
“A lot of times we didn’t have enough fresh water for the boilers," he said. "The first thing you do is to cut the showers off, you went to salt water showers.”
Working four hour shifts in 120-degree heat, Wade’s work was a young man’s job.
“The first thing when you come out from down there, you find something to eat and then rinse off then get sleep then you go back again," he said. "You get used to it when you are 17-18 years old. The old man in the engine room was 26 years old.”
Wade recalled that the cargo ship had five holds and booms.
“It had boats that they used to move cargo to the islands,” he said. “If they had some Marines that they wanted to move from one island to another, we could put 15-20 Marines on the ship. Back then, they didn’t fly them. We couldn’t load tanks, but we hauled jeeps and small things. After the peace treaty was signed, we started hauling stuff from Guam up to Yokohama and Tokyo. Guam had fields of supplies to haul.”
Farmington's Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896 recently presented Wade with his Navy uniform that he now proudly displays in his apartment.
“Back then, they supplied me spats and leggings,” he explained.
Ford Dealership
Wade is best known by his contemporaries in the area for the decades he spent helping to operate his father’s Ford automotive dealership in the rock building at the corner of Liberty and Franklin streets.
Recalling the dealership's history, he said, “My dad worked for Mr. Rozier. He had four dealerships — Farmington, Flat River, Desloge and Festus. My dad was working in the Desloge dealership. He come to my dad and told him if would get a building, he could have it. He didn’t need to buy anything.”
As a result, Clarence Wade opened his Ford dealership in 1939.
“When my dad went into business back in the 1930’s, he needed money to buy a building," Wade said. "The banks wouldn’t make the loan, they wanted more security. He went down to his Uncle John Boyd in Minnith who had the store, and he loaned dad the money.
"About once a month, we had to go down there on a Sunday and give him some money — and we always went swimming in the creek in front of the store. He had everything you needed in that store. It was also the post office.”
At the time, Wade remembers that it wasn’t unusual to obtain loans in that manner.
“I remember several retired farmers in Farmington that set in front of the post office," he said. "If you wanted a few hundred dollars for cattle, they would loan it to you. They had a little book. They would set down there and visit all day long.”
Wade recalled that there was a man would come and get the cattle if they weren't paid for and take them to his place.
“There was another man in town, if you wanted to buy a car, he set on his back porch and would loan you a few hundred dollars and sit out there and loan money out just like a bank,” he said. He kept enough cash, everything was cash.”
Back when the dealership started, it was a much simpler time with a much different way of preparing a new vehicle and selling it.
“The cars would come in on boxcars at the depot,” Wade said. “They would go down there and put the wheels on them and bring them to the dealership and service them.”
As customers began demanding more features, Wade remembers having to add heater and air-conditioning units to the stock models received by the dealership.
“Any new car or truck that came in, it didn’t have a heater,” he said. “You had to put it in there. When the first air-conditioning come out, we had to send our cars to Cape Girardeau to a Ford dealer that was authorized to put them in. I don’t know how many years it didn’t come with the car. One of the first air-conditioned cars we sold was to A.J. Butterfield of Butterfield’s Florist. Later on we put in the ones underneath the dash.
“The first tape player I put in was a big one and I had to put the speakers in. It was a big job. Dr. George Watkins said ‘I want this to play my tapes while I’m driving back and forth to learn about things.'”
At that time, many auto dealers offered a number of special services to meet the needs of local residents.
“When we started the dealership there, we kept two Missouri Pacific buses in there,” Wade said. “They were called 'local buses' and they would bring people from St. Louis. We kept them warm where they would start. It was the fire station too. We kept two fire trucks there. If we heard a whistle, we started them. They were open cab trucks.
“We were open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Everybody that was going to Fredericktown went through town. We fixed tires and things all night long. We had three gas pumps and a full-time man at night to answer phones and pump gas. When Karsch was built, we went to regular hours. At the same time, the fire trucks were moved.”
For many years, Wade’s business also serviced out-of-town customers.
“Back then, if somebody came into town and stayed all night at the hotel, the hotel employees would call us and we would go down the block and get the car and store it all night for 50 cents," he said. "The old cars were six volts and didn’t want to start in cold weather.
"We had three big wood/coal stoves in the back. Back then there wasn’t any permanent antifreeze, only alcohol. We’d use a barrel of alcohol in one night’s time. Cars come in froze up, and we put them near the stove and get them thawed out, put in the alcohol and get them going. The next warm day, the alcohol would be gone.”
Wade’s father would sometimes have the dealership's employees perform chores on his farm.
“My dad needed help out at his farm,” he said. “When I did go out there to help him, he was a different person than at the garage. It was more of a hobby. When we put up hay, he would walk through the garage and find somebody that wasn’t busy. He would make them put up hay and that would make them mad — they didn’t want to do that.”
Of course, it wasn’t all work for Wade during those years at the dealership. He would have his fun at times, too.
“After dad went to bed, I would take out a car and drive around of a night,” he said. “No license plates, but no one cared. Back then I would know everyone’s car around town and when it wasn’t in the right place.”
Dealership closes
Unfortunately, as time went on, things changed and the Wades could no longer keep up with the times. In the mid 1990s, the dealership closed.
“They told my dad, if he didn’t want to build a new building and modernize, that Scism would,” he said. “And if they did, they will eliminate it and have one dealership for the two places. My dad didn’t want to sell. Ford offered to buy him out, but they wanted an inventory.
"He wouldn’t do it, but just set there. They didn’t force him out, but they cut him back on his cars. I was going to school all the time and trying to keep up with it, but I lost out on the new, modern things — they changed so fast.”
After the closure, Wade took care of his father for a year before going to work at Sam Scism Motors for a few years.
“They were good to us,” he said.
Today, Wade is surrounded by Navy memorabilia prominently displayed in his assisted living residence. He has told his children he wants a Navy funeral. Wade is now the last known World War II veteran who is an active member of VFW Post 5896.
“There’s some others, but they don’t get down there and visit," he said. "I go down there and have a drink, and visit people, and sit there and we lie to each other!”
