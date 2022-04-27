Libertyville Christian Church harkens back to days past

The small settlement of Libertyville, located south of Farmington, has a rich history to go along with its rich soil and generations of productive farming.

Founded by Nathaniel Cook as Cook’s Settlement in 1797 as a Spanish land grant in what was later Ste. Genevieve County, Cook chose the area because of the rich soil and excellent water. In 1821, Libertyville became a part of the newly formed St. Francois County and in 1863 the name was changed to Libertyville.

A prominent structure in town is the Libertyville Christian Church. It was the third building on the site and was built out of brick utilizing slave labor in 1858. It remained in operation until 1961.

When the church first opened its doors, women entered through the left door of the church and sat in pews on that side of the sanctuary. The men entered through the right door and sat together in pews on the right side of the sanctuary. Slaves entered the church at the other end of the building and worshiped in a section separated from the others.

The society eventually intends to rent the building out for weddings and other special events.

Adjacent to the church is the Libertyville Christian Cemetery where generations of local families are buried, including Revolutionary War veterans.

The Cook’s Settlement Restoration Society was organized in 1974 to restore and maintain the building. As a part of its fundraising efforts, the society will have a Country Coffee and Bake Sale May 28. Orders for baked goods begin May 1.

