LIBRARY GROUNDBREAKING

Local officials broke ground last week for the addition to the Farmington Public Library. On hand for the ceremony were, front row, from left, Carla Shaner, library board member; Allyson Hensley, board member; Ed Pultz, library board president; Lynn Crites, librarian; Lloyd Brewen, board member; Mabel Jeffrey, staff member; Terry Hall, staff member; Diane Row, staff member; and Bonnie Coleman, staff member. Back row: Marlene Ragland, board member; Roger Hoehn, Farmington city administrator; Clif Bell, board member; Farmington Mayor Michael O'Brien; Jim Dismuke, economic development director; Bob McWilliams, board member; and Jim Graham, state representative.
This photo originally appeared in the Friday, Sept. 27, 1991 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor