LIFE Center builds ramp for man after hospital stay

Another area resident will be coming home soon thanks to the efforts of the Farmington-based LIFE, Inc. Center for Independent Living.

"After a lengthy hospital stay, a local resident will now to able to enjoy the comforts of home once again," said Randy Windsor, LIFE Center's director of marketing. "This individual will be able to use a new system of ramps, constructed by a LIFE, Inc. staff member, to be able to gain access to the home via his wheelchair."

According to Windsor, without the ramps, the man would have been confined to a nursing home or residential care facility based on his circumstances.

"They are now completely dependent upon the wheelchair for mobility due to recent health issues," Windsor said.

LIFE, Inc. is a local non-profit disability and senior resource center that helps people achieve their desire to live independently.