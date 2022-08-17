LIFE Center executive director says staff key to success

After taking over the reins of the LIFE Center for Independent Living around 15 months ago, Pauline Niehaus has faced a lot of challenges but has pushed through and prevailed with the help of her staff.

“The success here, and I’m being honest from the bottom of my heart, is the staff,” Niehaus said. “I do get emotional when I talk about them because they’re great. I haven’t ever worked with a better bunch of caring people.

There have been few staff changes since long-time Executive Director Tim Azinger, retired at the end of April 2021, and Niehaus asserts that the purpose of the LIFE Center remains the same.

“We will always be here to serve those with disabilities and our senior citizens,” she said. “Our ultimate goal is to keep people independent in their homes because living at home is much better. That’s not going to change. Now, as far as the center growing, we are going to be implementing a couple of new programs, and we’re excited about that. We’re working on how to serve more people.

“As far as outreach — getting out there in the public — we’re trying to do more of that and become a greater presence in the area. We’re just wanting to get out there to let folks know that we’re here and what we’re about. In all of our programs, we’re working with people with disabilities. They’re different kinds of disabilities and all different ages, but that’s what we’re here for. They are mostly of adult age, but we’re here for everyone.”

Ramp program

One of the programs the LIFE Center is recognized for most in the community is the building of ramps at the homes of people with disabilities.

“We have always built ramps, but it seems like we’re ramped up right now on ramps,” Niehaus said with a smile. “We built 12 of them between January and March of this year, so that was quite a challenge for us. I think we’re up to about 30 or 35 now — I didn’t get an exact count — but I think last year we did 49 of them, which is a big number for us. It’s practical, and it’s needed because there are so many people out there who do not leave their homes because they can’t get in and out.

“If we learned anything from Covid, it’s that it’s necessary to be around other people sometimes and to have that interaction. Also, people can’t get into their homes as well, so if you have somebody that’s coming home from the hospital or nursing home, they need those ramps to get into their homes. Many times a hospital or nursing home will direct them to us, or they will call us themselves and ask, ‘Can we get a ramp built?’

Other programs

In addition to building ramps, Niehaus noted a number of other ways in which the LIFE Center provides other practical assistance for people with disabilities.

“We have our durable medical equipment, which we loan out to people who are in need, so we’re always accepting donations for that,” she said. “We clean them up and make sure they’re OK. Many times people don’t have access to that, they can’t afford it or they don’t know where to turn. We also have assistive technology for the hearing and visually impaired — for instance, how to get certain kinds of phones and other equipment they can see and hear with. We have transportation for anyone with a disability. They can call us and ride with us. We’re usually booked around three or four weeks out, but it’s first come, first served. We put a priority on getting people to their doctor visits — it’s free for anybody with a disability.

“We have an employment network department that I’m really, really proud of. This is for people on Social Security Disability Insurance — or SSDI — to get to work. Sometimes they’re afraid to go to work because they’re afraid they’ll lose that safety net. Well, we have things in place that our director of that department, Lisa Scherer, can use to work with them so they can have that safety net. She guides them. We are with them for months and months, letting them work themselves off disability and become more independent. When people feel like they’re more independent, they feel fulfillment. Life is just better. I’m proud of that department.”

Teens and vets

Niehaus is especially excited about another program available at the LIFE Center.

“Something brand new is peer counseling support for at-risk disabled teenagers that are in high school. We have somebody that goes in and counsels them and gets them ready to transition from school into employment. That’s just rolled out, and we’re very happy about that. We’re also getting ready to roll out — and we’ve already been approved for it — Veterans Direct Care.

“It will allow us to help veterans in need, and we’re really excited about that. It’s been around for a while, but the hospitals were not pushing it as much, but now they have to push it. It’s not very new, but people didn’t know about it before. Another center across the state was doing it, and we got our hands in it. We love our veterans, and it’s a way to help them, and it’s a way for us to grow to help serve more people.”

Staff cares

Once again stressing the importance of her staff for the fulfillment of the LIFE Center’s mission, Niehaus said, “We have a cupboard downstairs filled with food, dry goods and personal items — usually for our consumers — that was started here by two employees with their own money. It’s grown, so we have all kinds of stuff down there. If our consumers are in need, we give it to them. We have many homeless people who still walk in here even though we have a shelter in Farmington. The shelter is great. They do the best they can, but the need is so big. We are at least able to send them away with something to eat and personal hygiene products.

“We do so many things, but it’s on an individual basis. Sometimes people will come to us with problems that we are not necessarily here for, but many, many times, we are their last hope and their last phone call. They are exhausted, they don’t feel well anyway, and many, many times, we can help them. Many times we can’t. We try not to ever turn anyone away without giving them some kind of referral or something to go with. Many times it takes my staff and myself to sit in here to figure out what we can do for a person. It takes a lot of outside-the-box thinking. I have a great staff here to do that. It’s individual problems, so I can’t even name them, but it’s things that sometimes come up, and I don’t think you can go anywhere else and get those things done.”

China Buffet

Niehaus announced that the long-vacated China Buffet that sits next to their main offices will soon be torn down. LIFE Center has owned the property since around 2016, when the restaurant moved to another location.

“We don’t have a date, but it’s on the books for a day when the [demolition crew] doesn’t have other work to do,” she said. “It’s come to the point where it needs to be torn down. It needed to be torn down, but with funding being tight, we didn’t think we could do it. It’s come to the point where funding doesn’t matter anymore. It’s become a danger. So, if anybody wants to take a last look at the China Buffet, they need to plan to do it soon because it’s going away. We do have some big plans in the future for that, but I don’t want to talk about that right now.”

Funding programs

All of the state’s LIFE Centers have faced financial challenges since the Missouri State Legislature cut their funding by $2.5 million in the spring of 2017.

“Funding issues are always a problem,” Niehaus admitted. “Our biggest source is through the state with Medicaid, so we have to get creative, and we have to be careful with our dollars — but we’re doing OK. What makes us different is that we are a non-profit in the county. I’ve seen our in-home supervisors — when there is no one to provide services — go out and do it. I’ve seen them move people from one place to another when they had no one else to move them.

“We’re always doing fundraisers — some small, some larger — to continue serving our consumers. Right now, we’re doing a large one for our 25th anniversary. We have a 2021 Jeep Renegade that we are raffling off. It is $25 per 10 entries, $50 for 25 entries and $100 for 50 entries. The drawing will be held Sept. 10, the week after Labor Day, at Pettus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Farmington.”

Facing challenges

While Niehaus and her staff have successfully overcome many challenges over the past 15 months, she concedes that she feels a little nostalgic at times.

“It's exciting, but we still miss Tim [Azinger],” she said. “He does come back and see us. I have him on speed dial. They do call us, and he’s been in here a lot. We keep in touch, but we do miss him. I miss him coming up and doing jokes and tricks on us. He did that a lot. Early on, we were left with a bunch of challenges. After Tim retired, we found out we had to get two new software packages because the software company we were using was going out of business. We had to learn something new. We had to search for it. We had to purchase something new. When you have as many consumers as we have to serve, that was kind of an ordeal. We faced that challenge.

“We’ve had many other challenges. Right after that, Covid hit again, so we were short-staffed on attendance and aides getting out there to service our people. That’s when management stepped in. Then Christmas came, and we were going to have a Christmas dinner for our consumers, and we were going to deliver all these meals. We still did deliver them, but I came in on a Monday morning and seven of my people called to tell me they had Covid. We had to shut the doors down again, and we had about 450 meals to deliver that week. The rest of the staff that was still well ended up delivering them. We also had a couple of volunteers from the board, along with some of their relatives, and Prairie Farms stepped in as well and helped us big time. We all tested and masked up and then delivered around 450 meals.”

It's being willing to give your all when the chips are down that Niehaus, and her staff believes service to people with disabilities is all about.