 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIFE CENTER HOLDS MOVIE NIGHT
0 comments

LIFE CENTER HOLDS MOVIE NIGHT

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIFE CENTER HOLDS MOVIE NIGHT
Submitted photo

The LIFE Center for Independent Living recently held A Movie Night in the parking lot behind its Farmington location at 725 E. Karsch Blvd.

A second movie night, featuring the film Jaws, is planned for 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take a Guess is an obscure item that has a distinct purpose. Of course, the person is wearing a pair of sandals, but there's a wir…

SEMO-BH HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING
News

SEMO-BH HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

SEMO Behavioral Health, 1103 Weber Road, holds a ribbon cutting Tuesday, July 27, under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News