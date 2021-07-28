LIFE Center holds Summertime Christmas Raffle

Earlier this month, LIFE Inc., launched a new fundraising event called the “Summertime Christmas Raffle.”

The organization will be raffling off two nights' accommodations for for a family of up to five, along with five one-day passes to Silver Dollar City. The two-night stay will be at the Carriage House Inn in the heart of Branson.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20 and can be purchased at LIFE, Inc., through a LIFE, Inc. staff member, and will soon be sold on LIFE Center’s website at www.lifecilmo.org. You can also call 800-596-7273. The drawing will be held on Aug. 20 during LIFE’s “Summer Movie Nights” feature of JAWS. For more information on “Summer Movie Nights” visit the organization's page on Facebook.

Money raised from the event will go to LIFE’s “Ramp It Up For LIFE” campaign to build accessibility ramps for local citizens with disabilities.

LIFE, Inc. is a non-profit organization that is a Center for Independent Living. Since 1997, they have been advocating for accessibility and disability rights of individuals on state and national levels. They provide support and services that help people with disabilities to stay independent in their home and in the greater community. Funding for LIFE, Inc. comes from grants through Vocational Rehabilitation, Medicaid funds, charitable donations and fundraising events of their staff.

