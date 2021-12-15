LIFE Center reintroducing life-saving program to area

The LIFE Center for Independent Living in Farmington is reintroducing a program to the community called “Vial of Life.”

“It was a project that began many years ago and the exact origins are unknown,” said Randy Windsor, LIFE Center’s director of marketing. “The name “Vial of Life” came from the original pill or prescription bottles that were given out to store a person’s emergency medical information back when the program began in the late 70s to early 80s.

"Over the years, formal programs have been created and funded through non-profit organizations around the globe. There have been various versions of the program over the years.”

According to Windsor, the Vial of Life is simple in its purpose and the few minutes needed to become a part of the movement is “repaid a millionfold” when used in a time of need, it saves the life of a friend, a loved one, a next-door neighbor, or even oneself.

“Nobody wants to think about the possibility of tragedies happening, but the fact remains that they can and will take place,” Windsor said. “This project is a preparation for when the inevitable may happen. Regardless of your age or the condition of your health, if the time comes and you are found unresponsive in your home with nobody there to answer questions for you, what will happen?

“Most likely, the ambulance or fire department will be called. Will they know your medical history or the medications that you have been taking? Will they know that you suffer from heart disease or diabetes? Will they know that you take blood thinners or have epilepsy? Most likely they will not. That is where the Vial of Life comes in.”

The process is simple. Kits, which are provided locally, in partnership with Parkland Health Mart, by the LIFE Center, include a bright green pill bottle in which you place your personal medical information. Inside the bottle is an instruction sheet that tells you step by step what is needed to complete the required information and what to do with it once you have it ready.

You will also find an information sheet that you are required to fill out about your medical history, your physicians, your blood type, the medications that you are currently taking, any diagnosis of major medical issues you are being treated for, emergency contact information, any mobility issues you may have and information regarding any advanced directives you may have in place. The kit also contains a red door sticker and a red refrigerator magnet.

These four simple items could save your life or the life of a loved one.

Once the health information has been filled out, you fold the form, place it in the bottle and secure the cap. The bottle is then placed inside your refrigerator door. Be sure it is in a prominent place where the green bottle can be easily seen and found. The red refrigerator magnet goes on the outside of your refrigerator door and the red sticker goes either on the main entry door of your house or just inside your main entry door where it will be easily seen.

Here is how it works…

Once EMS (Emergency Medical Service) is called and they see the sticker on or just inside the main entry door of your home, they will know you participate in the Vial of Life program. This will prompt them to look for the refrigerator with the red magnet. Once they find the refrigerator, they will look in the door to find the bottle. A quick review of the page will give them vital information that just may save your life. If you live by yourself, if you are a couple, or if you have others in your home with health concerns, you can each use a Vial of Life.

It is simple, it is easy and it is secure. Many individuals have a difficult time worrying about how their information could be stolen online. Since all of this information is stored by you, there is no database that keeps your critical information and no way that your information can be accessed or stolen.

“The LIFE Center for Independent Living is proud to reintroduce this program,” Windsor said. “We are a non-profit organization that serves several counties and communities around the area. The LIFE Center provides advocacy and support for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens who qualify for the programs they offer.

“Funding for these programs is provided by the Missouri Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and funds from the Department of Health and Human Services through Medicaid. If potential clients do not qualify through a disability or through Medicaid, there are waivers that may be applied. The best part of the Vial of Life program is that it is totally free. There is no qualification, no application, and no fee to take part.”

According to Windsor, the LIFE Center for Independent Living will be visiting area nutrition centers and senior apartment complexes to promote the program. LIFE Center personnel are also planning to make regular return visits to promote other programs provided through the non-profit, along with reminding people to update their Vial of Life information when they have updates to their health records or changes in medications.

“We are currently working with the St. Francois County Ambulance District and the Farmington Fire Department — along with Parkland Health Mart — to help with the distribution of these kits,” Windsor said. “We welcome inquiries from civic groups or other organizations that are interested in helping with this cause. Your life, or the life of another, could be saved by obtaining a kit and following a few simple steps.”

Anyone wanting to obtain a kit or who is interested in helping the LIFE Center provide these kits to others is asked to call 800-596-7273.

