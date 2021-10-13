Life Chain honors volunteer who died just prior to event

The 2021 Life Chain was both a special and successful one, according to long-time event organizer Dotty Bach.

"On Sunday, Oct. 3, the annual Life Chain was held along Karsch Blvd. in Farmington," she said. "Over 150 participants held signs and prayed for the sacredness of every life. Prior to the Life Chain, participants gathered to remember Jennie Scherer who was instrumental in helping put the Life Chain together this year. Jennie passed away just three days before the event. Her family joined in honoring Jennie and her tireless efforts in promoting life. She was indeed a shining, smiling example to all of us!"

According to Bach, she and the other participants felt the presence of God and Scherer before, during and after the event.

"It sprinkled prior to the Life Chain and then the weather cleared with no rain throughout the event," she said. "At 3:25 — the Life Chain ended at 3:30 — the most beautiful rainbow was seen by all. Then at 3:40, the skies opened up and we had a downpour. In talking, we all decided that Jennie was in heaven with God and they were letting us know everything is going to be okay. It just gives me chills!"

