Life Chain returns this Sunday

"I told him if he told me what the letter should say I would send them out," she recalled. "So that's how the whole brainchild started."

Responsibility for the program fell squarely on Bach's shoulders when Crawford announced nine years ago that he was moving to Tennessee.

"He gave me the name of a man that he said agreed to help me," she said. "Unfortunately, he passed away suddenly in an automobile accident. So then I was really by myself."

Bach said she shared her dilemma with fellow volunteer Mike Ward.

"He asked me what did I need and I told him I needed somebody to keep the signs, but I'd really like some help," Bach said. "Mike joked that he'd keep the signs, but that I was kind of on my own when it came to help because he had too many things going."

Bach began collecting names and addresses of anyone interested in standing the following year.

"I would send them a personal letter and still send them out to all the churches, too," she said.

Bach said she sees herself as being more of a spokesperson for the Life Chain instead of its leader.

"It's really not my job — it's God's job," she explained. "I really don't want to take the credit for it."