LIFE, Inc. enters partnership with Prairie Farms Dairy

LIFE, Inc. has announced a new partnership with Prairie Farms Dairy. The two businesses have teamed up to help area disabled and senior citizen communities.

"Prairie Farms Dairy has graciously offered to participate in some upcoming events with the LIFE Center for Independent Living to make a difference and help to better the lives of those who may be in need," said Randy Windsor, LIFE, Inc. marketing director.

David Parmley, local manager for the dairy said, “If it wasn’t for the support of our local communities, Prairie Farms wouldn’t have any business."

Because of this, Parmley teamed up with LIFE to show his appreciation to everyone who supports Prairie Farms Dairy.

“We are so excited for this partnership and are looking forward to the great work that we can do together,” Windsor said. "One of the recent events that the LIFE Center hosted with Prairie Farms was a 'Banana Split Social' at the Farmington Oaks Senior Center in Farmington. We will be scooping ice cream again soon at the Ste. Genevieve Senior Center on Oct. 19th."

Windsor asks the community to "stay tuned for more exciting news about events that will be coming in the future."

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

