Life on the farm is 365 crammed-full days

To live a successful life on the farm takes a strong partnership, patience, planning, persistence and a lot of praying according to this month’s Best Cook, Courtney (Mrs. Brad) Detring. A good sense of humor is pretty important also.
Courtney DeBrusky and Brad Detring were married in 2010 and she was immediately introduced to the role of being a farm wife. Although Courtney and Brad both graduated from Farmington High School, Brad in 2000; and Courtney in 2002, their lives had been very different growing up.
Courtney grew up in Farmington with three older sisters, Tifinie, Melonie and Brittany.
“Our mom Glenda and our dad, Donald DeBrusky, separated when I was only 2-years old. But they always had a good relationship, especially when it came to me and my sisters,” Courtney said. “Mom always worked. First at Hecks IGA in the bakery when I was little. It was kind of a family thing as my grandmother worked there as a checker and also her son, Keith as a stock boy. Mom later worked at the Wal-Mart bakery while also making cakes in the basement of our home.
“She married my step-dad, David Edwards in 1992. He worked for Southwestern Bell and was Mom’s right-hand man. They bought Krak-N-Jaks in 1994 when it was located on Henry Street. Mom made her cakes there and different kinds of popcorn. Later they bought Midwest Party Supply and combined her ventures there.
"Eventually, they sold the popcorn and party supply part and opened a bakery located on Liberty Street in 2004. Here mom made cakes, doughnuts and pastries until she became ill and sold the business in 2013. She died in 2015 of ovarian cancer and David (Pop’s) took care of throughout her illness. He’s still our Pop’s and is as dedicated to us as he was to our mom.”
Courtney gained her work ethics and baking skills as she helped at the shop after school the entire time her mom had the business. At the bakery, she said she helped making donuts and pastries, but never decorated cakes or even thought about it. It wasn’t until after the bakery sold that she began what she calls “dabbling in cake decorating.” She is now accomplished and skillful at the art of decorating and makes beautiful and clever cookies, cupcakes and cakes on the side at times for her family and friends.
“Now,” she says, “I wish I had started doing this while Mom was still in the business and could have had her guidance. But I still learned everything I do now from her.”
Brad is the son of Richard and Karen Detring and has two younger sisters: Jill and Jenna. They were all raised on the family farm off Highway OO in Libertyville that was originally started by his grandparents, William (Bill) and Minnie Detring in 1942. Farming has always been his life’s occupation.
Brad and Courtney live in the original two-story, brick farm home with their children; have around 400 cows on the farm, raise corn, soybeans, winter wheat and hay as well.
“The best thing about living on a farm,” she says, “is the strong family bond it brings. It’s where we work, play and make our lives together. Knowing the children are learning strong work ethics is important. Owning a farm is no 9-5 job. There are no holidays, sick days or snow days. It makes our family stronger. Seeing my children being a part of this rich family legacy is humbling.”
“To say life is busy is an understatement!” Courtney stated. “With our six kids, Lana 17, Rylie 16, Pippa 12, Kelby 8, Rowan 6, and Ridge (our only boy) who will be 4 in February who are all involved in something at school, at our church St Paul’s Lutheran, or somewhere, we do what we can and have become accustomed to it as our way of life on a farm. My priorities are: faith first, family immediately follows, keeping a clean house and preparing meals every day. I also work in the cafeteria at St. Paul Lutheran School five days a week.”
The kids all help at home, and Courtney emphasizes she sometimes makes them help, but Rowan, the youngest girl, is always in the kitchen with her asking if she can help. And, Rowan loves to crack eggs!
Brad’s days are filled with the farm, but he is also the president of the St. Paul Elementary School Board, serves on the First State Community Bank Focus Board and is active in the Farm Bureau. Courtney doesn’t belong to any organizations as she says running the home is enough “organizing” for now.
“We do try to take a family vacation every year when there are small windows of down time on the farm,” Courtney explained. “We also carve out time for just Brad and myself, as we feel that is important to a marriage even if it’s just going out to dinner. We have an amazing family that is always willing to help. Brad and I also do a lot of 'Dividing and Conquering' and it works well for us.
“We love sharing holidays, birthdays and other big events with our families. We just try to split our time so we can be with both mine and Brad’s families on the major holidays, so it often gets a little crazy…but we wouldn’t have it any other way!
“Thanksgiving is always an over-abundance of food…which is wonderful. Our favorite holiday is Christmas, the day our Lord and Savior was born. We look forward to the excitement the day brings as we gather with our families.
“Easter always starts with church! We come home and the kid’s hunt eggs, then we usually go to Brad’s Aunt Sandy’s for lunch, followed by a massive egg hunt! I’m usually in charge of bringing something sweet: a cake, cookies, or often a cheesecake the family likes.
“My days are full and blessed. I’m thankful for the struggles I’ve had in my life. They have been a teacher and have only made me stronger. My faith is huge — and I do my fair share of praying daily!”
Courtney's Recipes
Courtney said she cooks supper for the family every day, but since she and her husband are both busy from sunrise to sunset, and all of the older kids have church and school activities, she said there are times it has to be something quick and she often relies on her crockpot to have evening meals ready when she gets home. Following are some of her comments on a few of her family’s favorite recipes.
Potatoes on the grill
4 medium potatoes, cut into chunks
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
6 slices of bacon, fried
2 medium green onions, sliced
Steps Heat coals or gas grill for direct heat. Place potatoes on 30x18-inch piece of heavy-duty foil. ( I use aluminum pans and cover with foil)
Fry bacon and crumble into small pieces be sure to save the bacon grease. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Spray aluminum pan with nonstick spray. Pour all ingredients into pan and pour the bacon grease over. Cover small aluminum pan with foil and pierce foil with a fork. Place potatoes on the grill 4 to 6 inches from medium heat 45 to 60 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Zucchini casserole
1 lb ground beef
1 cup chopped zucchini
1 cup chopped tomato
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2/3 cup Bisquick
3/4 cup milk
2 eggs
Heat oven to 400°F. Grease a 9x13 Pyrex
Brown ground beef and drain. Add ground beef, zucchini, tomato, onion, cheese, salt and pepper mix and pour into 9x13 pan. Mix remaining ingredients in a bowl ( I usually add some salt, pepper, and Parmesan to the Bisquick batter) pour over meat and zucchini. Bake about 35 minutes
My father, Don DuBrusky was a mechanic at Ozark Steel. And even though he and my mom separated when I was only two years-old they always kept a good relationship; especially where we kids were concerned. He was a phenomenal cook and enjoyed trying new things. He was most famous for his sun dill pickles. He died in 1992. Following is a recipe my dad always made, and still our crockpot go-to dish. For sports days I throw this together in the morning knowing it will be done when we get home, and everyone will love it.
Parmesan crockpot chicken
• 4 skinless boneless chicken breasts
• Your choice of tomato/spaghetti sauce
• Cup mozzarella cheese
• 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese
• Garlic salt
• Garlic powder
• Salt
