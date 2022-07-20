Light of Hope event tells CASA of the Parkland's story

A large crowd turned out July 14 at the Centene Center for CASA of the Parkland’s Light of Hope Luncheon.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The advocates are volunteers who work with abused and neglected children as they navigate the foster care and court system. Each volunteer is assigned only one child and is designed to be a steady influence on that child.

Julie Kruppe, CASA of the Parkland Board of Directors president and former CASA volunteer, spoke first about the organization.

“CASA of the Parkland started in March 2020,” she said. “We serve the communities of the 24th Circuit (Court System), which includes St. Francois, Madison, Washington and Ste. Genevieve counties. At any given time in our circuit alone there are approximately 500 children that are in the foster care system. I have been a volunteer for CASA and I have been a foster parent. …There’s a lot of transitions for these kids — multiple homes, multiple schools, multiple case workers.

With a child in CASA, you are getting a constant, someone to visit them no matter how many homes they’ve been in. Someone who listens to them, someone who really wants to know them, and who advocates for their best interests.

“What does this do for the child? What do you expect? Children with a CASA volunteer are more likely to receive needed therapy, education and healthcare services. They are more likely to do better in school. They are more likely to find permanency and less likely to reenter the foster care program.”

Kruppe presented Chris and Jennifer Morrison with the 2022 Light of Hope Award.

“This award is for the person that goes above and beyond for CASA of the Parkland,” she said. “[Morrison's State Farm Insurance Agency] was the first business to reach out to us to do a matching program. He helped us by inviting us to different social clubs and on the radio.”

A video was shown of volunteers Jade Boyer, Judy Davis, Andy Fernandez and Mindy Wyatt who spoke about how they helped the children they were assigned to.

JoAnna Watts, executive director and former volunteer, recalled that when she spoke to the volunteers, they all had different things to say about the kids they work with.

“It makes sense because every child is unique and every CASA volunteer is unique…,” she said.

“It’s hard to imagine that there can be a parent who could abuse or neglect their child, who could beat them or molest them or be so impaired with a mental illness to where could do these things that we only just read about. It’s hard to imagine that a parent is victimized by domestic violence or grinding poverty where they can’t provide food, shelter or clothing for their children. Its things we don’t want to imagine.”

Watts quoted someone who was formerly a child in foster care. “To give a child a CASA volunteer is to give them a voice," she said. "To give them a voice is to give them hope. To give them hope is to give them worth. I believe that with all my heart.”

Since the summer of 2020, CASA of the Parkland has enlisted 35 volunteers who have advocated for more than 60 children in the 24th Judicial Circuit's foster care system. In the last six months, volunteers have spent over 300 hours and driven more than 2,500 miles to spend time with the children they care for.

For more information or to discuss the requirements for becoming a volunteer, call 573-654-1299 or visit casaoftheparkland.org.