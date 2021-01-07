Light Pole Banner Design Contest returns for seventh year

It’s time for the 7th annual Light Pole Banner Design Contest and it appears promising that this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.

"For the first time, this spring’s art will bloom on light pole banners in four area towns," said Scottye Adkins, executive director, Mineral Area Council on the Arts. "In addition to Farmington and the Arcadia Valley, we will have student art displayed on the poles in Bismarck and Potosi.

"This year’s theme is 'It’s a Brand New Day!' What would you do with a day without limitations? A day without social distancing or wearing masks? Show us your favorite thing to do!"

The 2021 contest is sponsored by the city of Farmington, First State Community Bank in Ironton and Potosi, Unico Bank in Bismarck, and Mineral Area Council on the Arts. There will be 30 banners displayed in Arcadia Valley, 20 banners displayed in Bismarck, and 20 banners displayed in Potosi. Winners will be chosen from each school district and homeschools within the school district, respectively.

"Once again, there will be 100 banners displayed in downtown Farmington chosen from all entries other than those of Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, and Potosi," Adkins said. "The winning artwork will be displayed from late March into November of 2021 and will include credit to the winning artist."