 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LION'S CLUB PRESENTS $2,000 SCHOLARSHIP
0 comments

LION'S CLUB PRESENTS $2,000 SCHOLARSHIP

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LION'S CLUB PRESENTS $2,000 SCHOLARSHIP
Mark Marberry

Farmington Lions Club Treasurer Glenn Pusey presents Farmington High School senior Tywan Reyes with a $2,000 college scholarship during the club's May 20 meeting held at the Pasta House. Reyes plans to attend Mineral Area College and eventually go into social work.

Congratulations!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This device was invented in the mid-1850 and is still widely used today...but mostly outside of the United States. Do you know what it is call…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News