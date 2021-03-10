 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIONS GATHER AT SITE OF ALL-ACCESS PLAYGROUND
0 comments

LIONS GATHER AT SITE OF ALL-ACCESS PLAYGROUND

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIONS GATHER AT SITE OF ALL-ACCESS PLAYGROUND
Kevin Jenkins

The leadership of the Farmington and Park Hills Lions Clubs gathered Friday afternoon at Engler Park to welcome guests from Lions Clubs International to view the site of the Play It Forward All-Access Playground, which is to be funded in large part by a grant from Lions Clubs International Foundation.

Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are Lion David Shaw, Lion Dr. Joe Gilgour, Farmington Club President Paul Meinsen, Farmington Club Treasurer Glenn Pusey, Play It Forward Committee Member Teri Morton, MAC Omega Club Sponsor Erin Sites, Lion Carolyn Blankenship, District M1 Governor Scott Sattler and Lion Jennifer Winkeler. Pictured in the back row, left to right are Park Hills Club President Kendall Hughes, Park Hills Club Secretary David Hughes, Past International Director Don Knowland, Past District Governor Marshall James, Lion Kevin Engler, International Director Billy (BJ) Blankenship, Lion Betty Knowland and State Council Chairman George Winkeler.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Back from the brink of death
News

Back from the brink of death

  • Updated

A Farmington man who came to the very brink of losing his life from a severe case of COVID-19 is not only making a miraculous physical recover…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is an odd-looking tool that is used by a handyman to prepare another tool for a project. Do you know what it is? If y…

CITY HONORS SUPERMARKET EMPLOYEES
News

CITY HONORS SUPERMARKET EMPLOYEES

Schnucks Manager David Alcorn, left, listens attentively as Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe reads a proclamation at last week's city council m…

Banner contest winners announced
News

Banner contest winners announced

Winners for this year’s ART Blooms Banner Contest, sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) and the city of Farmington, were anno…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News