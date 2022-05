Ashley Smith cuts the ribbon Friday at the Little Learners Spectrum Center, 940 Progress Drive in Farmington, for the grand opening of its new A SpecGym. The A SpecGym is a sensory gym that includes a foam pit, climbers, trampoline and interactive projector with games.

According to Smith, the gym is designed to help those who are sensitive to overstimulation. "The A SpecGym is fun for children of all ages and designed especially for those with developmental delays in mind," Smith said.