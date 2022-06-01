Little Miss and Master Country Days contest returning

The Little Miss and Master Country Days contest, sponsored by the Farmington Women of Today, is in full swing again for its 38th year after a two-year hiatus due to Covid. The 2022 Little Miss and Master winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the gazebo in Long Park.

Vying for this year’s title are:

Couple 1

Nora Nicholson, daughter of Dylan and Jennifer Nicholson

Chase Redmond, son of Jason and Lindsey Redmond

Sponsored by Nicholson Mechanical Contractors/Redmond & Sons Excavating

Couple 2

RayLynn Huette, daughter of Mark Huette and Megan Garrett

Kael Whitener, son of Jake and Mandy Whitener

Sponsored by Power Line Consultants, LLC

Couple 3

Blakeleigh Glass, daughter of Ryan and Ashley Glass

Keiser Glass, son of Justin and Sierra Glass

Sponsored by Glass Performance

Couple 4

Breah Lester, daughter of Brett and Brooke Lester

Casper Gage, son of Christy Rainwater and Tim Gage

Sponsored by Cindy Backer-Triplett, Coldwell Banker

Couple 5

Isabella Forsythe, daughter of Dan and Samantha Forsythe

Weston Banks, son of Ron and Barbi Banks

Sponsored by Midwest Health Group

Couple 6

Hazel Kohut, daughter of Brian and Jill Kohut

Trey Carter, son of Kyle and Jenna Carter

Sponsored by Certified Restoration Specialists, LLC

Couple 7

Bristol Asher, daughter of Ashley Bartley and Jeff Asher

Chase Nash, son of Tim and Kim Nash

Sponsored by On Point Nutrition

As in past years, voting will be a penny a vote. Money will only be collected in the official white voting boxes located at the McDonald's on Karsch Blvd and Hwy 221; Ross Minit Mart, 1025 Ste. Genevieve Ave; Plummer’s Hardware, 101 E. Liberty St.; Farmington Public Library, A Street, and Columbia Street Mercantile, 30 Columbia Street. The monies collected from this project are returned to the community through various service and community projects.

The voting boxes will be in place in the above businesses from May 27, 2022 until Friday, June 3, 2022. Boxes will be picked up by 6 p.m. Friday June 3. The decision of the Farmington Women of Today will be final.

