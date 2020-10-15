Little Theatre Guild presents 'Nana's Naughty Knickers'

All seats are reserved. The first row of seats will not be used because the cast members will not wear masks for the performances. This spacing will provide adequate social distancing between the audience and the cast.

The audience of this production is required to wear a mask and social distance themselves while in the theater and on campus.

A streaming version of “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” will be available for $5 (minimal processing fee will be added to the ticket cost) for those who want to see the show but want to avoid crowds. The performance can be viewed by visiting mineralarea.edu/community/theatre.

Dawn Fuemmeler of Farmington plays Sylvia Charles. She has been involved in theatre since she attended high school more than 40 years ago. She first became involved in MAC productions in 2002, and said she has most enjoyed the camaraderie of the cast.

“Even though Sylvia is almost 30 years older than me, I can relate to her creative spirit and spunk,” she said.

Fuemmeler said she’s really enjoyed working with her friend, Kala Loughary. They’ve been doing shows together since Loughary was 12 and in her first play. Loughary is playing the role of 83-year-old Vera Walters.