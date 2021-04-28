Little Theatre Guild taking 'final bow' with Godspell

In less than a week’s time, the Little Theatre Guild at Mineral Area College will shut the stage lights off, take down their posters, and leave the actors without a play to perform or a song to sing.
Before that happens, however, the guild will bring all of its talent, energy and desire to bring down the house one last time as it preforms Godspell in performances being held Thursday through Saturday.
When it came time to pick the theater’s last musical production, Theater Director Chuck Gallaher knew Godspell was the best choice. According to Gallaher, the plays message is a timely piece that resonates with positive energy — something he wholeheartedly knew was needed.
“This is the perfect musical,” Gallaher said. “It’s one of the many reasons I wanted to do it. It is a great musical because of the positive messages it has for everyone. There is a lot of animosity and negative feelings going on right now, not only in our community but in the world.
"This made me think about the message I want to leave with. I wanted it to be something positive. Something everyone could leave with their toes tapping and their hands clapping along with feeling good about what has gone on here. It was really important for me to end this way.”
Since it first debuted on Broadway in 1971, Godspell has experienced several revivals. It has been a staple of many theater productions across the country — but maybe none more that Mineral Area College. Since 2001, the Little Theatre Guild has showcased the musical and brought its energy to a new generation each time it was performed.
For many of the Little Theatre Guild’s alumni, the call to perform Godspell one last time in a place where many still call home, was something they could not ignore. One such actor, Logan Willmore, is a Mineral Area College graduate and professional actor who will be playing Jesus in this latest production.
“This is where I started acting,” Willmore said. “I felt an obligation to the community. Since this was going to be the last show, I wanted to go out on a good performance.”
But for Willmore and many of the other alumni performing in this latest run, the show has also taken on a generational aspect as well.
“Godspell has been done four times on the Mineral Area College stage — three times since 2001 — and it means a lot because each generation has had a Godspell come through,” Willmore said. “I think this is our generation's Godspell and I am excited to see what we can take out on the stage and hopefully be the best cast.”
Singing alongside Willmore will be many cast mates who were members of previous Godspell performances and were determined to be in the guild’s final performance.
“I was actually in Godspell 20 years ago, in the 2001 production,” said Kala Loughary. “Actually it was the first musical I ever performed at MAC, and I am playing the same character. It is interesting to see how the 16-year-old me looks at the same character at 36 years old.”
When Loughary learned this was going to be the guild's final play, there was nothing going to stop her from being in the production.
“MAC’s theater has been a very big part of my life,” Laughary said. “Coming back was very important to me. MAC will always be home to me.”
Besides being an alumnus of the Little Theater Guild, Ian Miller’s desire to be in its final play summed up what many of the alumni were feeling. The theater was a place where they "found themselves" and developed a craft they took with them once they left the Parkland. Miller, who is now a professional actor, was determined not to miss this last show.
“Godspell has had so much meaning to me in my life that not being a part of this was not an option,” Miller said. “It was the show that made me want to be an actor and it was a show that my father has done as well. And the MAC Theater has always been a place for me to get away from everything, to step away and be with some beautiful people. I am so grateful to have been a part of it.”
Although the cast has several members who were a part of past productions, it also has some cast members who are still students at MAC. For instance, Grace Miller, who will be graduating next month with a degree in theater, will also be seen dancing and singing on stage this week.
“This will also be last show here,” Grace said. “I am graduating in May, so it’s been a bit overwhelming and bittersweet. This is going to be the last time I will be able to perform with these people who helped me grow up in a way.”
For Gallaher, his final directorial project will have taken him full circle. As a student at MAC, he played the role of Judas in the 2001 production. He worked with the former director of the theater, Rick Giles, on his last show in 2011, and now as director for the 2021 performance, which will be his last at MAC.
“It has been very cool to see the all the generations come together for this show,” Gallaher said. “We have some members who returned from the 2001 version and the 2011 version. I was 20 years old in 2001, then 30 in the 2011 show, and for this one I will be 40. So, it has been an odd show for me.”
Cast members are Logan Willmore as Jesus; Chuck Gallaher as John/Judas; Brian Womble; Ian Miller; Michael Michael Cantrell; Jen Stokes; Grace Miller; Sandra Szendrey; Melody Francis; and Kala Loughary; along with Syr Lyons, Disciple 1/Male Understudy; and Faith Smothers, Disciple 2/Female Understudy.
Performances of Godspell begin each evening at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or for additional information, call 573-518-2181 or 573-518-3808.