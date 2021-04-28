Little Theatre Guild taking 'final bow' with Godspell

When Loughary learned this was going to be the guild's final play, there was nothing going to stop her from being in the production.

“MAC’s theater has been a very big part of my life,” Laughary said. “Coming back was very important to me. MAC will always be home to me.”

Besides being an alumnus of the Little Theater Guild, Ian Miller’s desire to be in its final play summed up what many of the alumni were feeling. The theater was a place where they "found themselves" and developed a craft they took with them once they left the Parkland. Miller, who is now a professional actor, was determined not to miss this last show.

“Godspell has had so much meaning to me in my life that not being a part of this was not an option,” Miller said. “It was the show that made me want to be an actor and it was a show that my father has done as well. And the MAC Theater has always been a place for me to get away from everything, to step away and be with some beautiful people. I am so grateful to have been a part of it.”

Although the cast has several members who were a part of past productions, it also has some cast members who are still students at MAC. For instance, Grace Miller, who will be graduating next month with a degree in theater, will also be seen dancing and singing on stage this week.