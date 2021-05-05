Liverpool Legends returning to Centene Center

Scott said before COVID, Liverpool Legends is always busy performing and touring. One reason for this is because The Beatles’ popularity only seems to increase.

“It’s the magic of The Beatles,” he said. “It’s like the only music that a kid and his great grandfather can both enjoy together because it’s the uniqueness of the music where all ages come together.”

Scott said The Beatles have taken him everywhere.

“And now we’ve been performing longer than The Beatles were the Beatles,” he said.

Out of the band’s numerous accomplishments, Scott ranks meeting Beatle band member Paul McCartney at the top of his list.

Scott also loved it when he played at Carnegie Hall, which was special for him and his grandfather who thought it was a “very big deal.”

He also enjoys meeting Beatles fans all around the world.

“We’ve had some kinds of experiences that we would never get to do if we weren’t doing this,” he said. “We’ve been really lucky that somehow we’ve just been in the right place at the right time.”

Scott said he’s grateful for all of the unique experiences and credits Louise with much of the band’s success.