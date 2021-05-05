Liverpool Legends returning to Centene Center

When Marty Scott was younger, he discovered his older sister’s Beatles’ records, took them and never gave them back to her. Little did he realize at the time that was the beginning of his fascination with The Beatles.
Years later, Scott was singing some of lead guitarist George Harrison’s songs at a Beatles convention in Chicago not long after he passed away. Someone very special heard Scott singing.
That is the defining moment of Scott’s career and when his life began to change.
Louise Harrison, George’s sister, heard Scott singing with another Beatles cover band. She introduced herself after the performance, and the two immediately formed a friendship. They decided to organize a show of their own which she would promote and help open some doors for Scott.
He soon founded the band Liverpool Legends.
Now, this Beatles well-known cover band is set to perform Saturday at 7 p.m. at Farmington Centene Center. Tickets are $19 and are available at the civic center. Call 573-756-0900 for information.
This weekend’s event will be the first performance for the Liverpool Legends since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“This Saturday will be very special for us because we get to perform again,” said Scott. “We haven’t physically been in the same room together for the past year, so this event is going to be great.”
Scott portrays George Harrison, David Tanner is Paul McCartney, Young Hines is John Lennon and Greg George is Ringo Starr.
A quick internet search yields numerous tribute and cover bands of the English band from Liverpool. The Beatles are still one of the most known 1960s counterculture and influential pop music groups in the world.
But the Liverpool Legends band stands out from all other cover bands. The four members of the group were hand-picked by Louise, who proudly expressed, “Liverpool Legends are the very best four guys to portray the Beatles since the only four guys to play the Beatles were John, Paul, George and Ringo!”
Top TV and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, known for “CSI,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and “National Treasure,” chose this band over all other Beatles tribute bands to portray the band which changed the course of music and the world forever.
The group has gone on worldwide tours on nearly every continent. They’ve headlined at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. They created a “Fab Fan Memories” album which was nominated for a Grammy in 2012. Scott was able to walk the red carpet with Louise to do interviews together.
Liverpool Legends has performed for sold-out audiences of 20,000 people in Mexico City, in India, Israel, Ecuador, Chile and throughout the U.S. They’ve headlined the prestigious Rose Bowl four times with more than 160,000 in attendance. In addition, they perform in Branson at the Caravelle Theatre on West 76 Country Boulevard.
The group has spent decades to perfect their show so audience members feel as if they’ve stepped back in time as Liverpool Legends transports them to experience a live Beatles concert.
For Scott, perfecting his portrayal of Harrison was important to him. He said portraying a member of The Beatles is a bit of an acting job because they must look like, sound like and act like The Beatles.
When the group was in its earliest stages of development, Scott decided he needed to learn how to walk, talk, act, sing and play like Harrison. He practiced playing the guitar like Harrison for about 10 hours a day.
Scott recorded Harrison’s dialogue from a movie and added it to a CD so he could practice it in his car.
“I thought I’d do it for a week or two and that would help,” said Scott.
Well, the CD became stuck in his car’s player. It would not eject and actually broke his stereo. So, Scott had to drive around for weeks “with George talking at full blast.”
Scott said if he received a phone call, he had to pull his car over and turn off the engine so he could hear the conversation.
“It was like George was saying, ‘Oh, you want to portray me, okay. Here you go. Now go for it.’”
As Scott recalled this event, he said it’s funny because that incident helped him to learn more about Harrison.
Scott said before COVID, Liverpool Legends is always busy performing and touring. One reason for this is because The Beatles’ popularity only seems to increase.
“It’s the magic of The Beatles,” he said. “It’s like the only music that a kid and his great grandfather can both enjoy together because it’s the uniqueness of the music where all ages come together.”
Scott said The Beatles have taken him everywhere.
“And now we’ve been performing longer than The Beatles were the Beatles,” he said.
Out of the band’s numerous accomplishments, Scott ranks meeting Beatle band member Paul McCartney at the top of his list.
Scott also loved it when he played at Carnegie Hall, which was special for him and his grandfather who thought it was a “very big deal.”
He also enjoys meeting Beatles fans all around the world.
“We’ve had some kinds of experiences that we would never get to do if we weren’t doing this,” he said. “We’ve been really lucky that somehow we’ve just been in the right place at the right time.”
Scott said he’s grateful for all of the unique experiences and credits Louise with much of the band’s success.
“If you’re going to portray somebody, to have that person’s sister by your side is very important,” he said. “We became like family, and it’s been quite an experience with her.”
When Liverpool Legends takes the stage Saturday evening in Farmington, it’s a guarantee they will be welcomed by fans of all ages.
Scottye Adkins, executive director of Mineral Area Council on the Arts, said, “We are beyond excited to announce that we have the distinct honor of being the first to experience Liverpool Legends live in concert since the onset of the pandemic.”
For more information, contact the Farmington Civic Center at 573-756-0900.