Living on the "Outer Edge'

Have you ever dreamed of living "on the edge," but didn't feel all that comfortable about leaving your comfort zone?
If so, a rapidly expanding Farmington business that offers its customers plenty of thrills and more than a few chills may be exactly what you're looking for
Philip and Stacey Goggin, owners of Decoded Escape Games, has changed its name to Outer Edge Escape Games and added Outer Edge Axe Throwing to the mix. They've also moved the whole operation from its original location at The Factory to the former ABC Schoolhouse and Child Care Center building, located at 101 Hyler Drive in Farmington, where it will have ample space for future growth.
“We started in escape rooms back in 2018," Philip Goggin said. "We just grew and became very popular — people wanted more and we wanted more. So when we decided to open up the axe throwing, we wanted a brand to encompass both the axe throwing and escape games.”
For those unfamiliar with the concept of an escape room, Goggin offered an explanation.
“An escape room is some kind of themed room," he said. "Sometimes there are multiple rooms — whether hidden and secret, or known. The idea is that there is some kind of storyline as to why you are in that room and why you have to get out or solve an objective.
"You are kind of ‘locked’ in a room and you have to find a key to get out. New ones also are about finding the antidote to stop the poison or stop the bomb from destroying the city. In order to do that, you have to solve an order or sequence of puzzles and riddles where one leads you to the next. The objects in the space are part of the game play.”
Players are introduced to the room are given a list of rules, as well as the scenario for escape. Then they are left on their own to work through the clues. As part of the process, Goggin won’t talk much about the scenarios and how the rooms are constructed in order to keep from revealing their secrets. However, he does freely volunteer one ‘secret’ to all potential players.
“Some rooms tend to be very overbearing with red herrings,” he said. “They will put things in that will throw you off. Personally, we don’t believe in that. We would rather have great game play and a great experience and use things in the room that guides you down a logical path, versus trying to throw you off. If something is in the room, it’s meant to be part of the set, or it’s a part of game play in some fashion.”
Goggin is currently recreating Houdini’s Workshop. It's similar to the one he had at the previous location, but with a few minor differences. He will soon have it completed and intends to add other rooms over time.
As part of his work in the industry, Goggin also consults with other escape rooms throughout the U.S.
“We work with other game play designers," he said. "So, they come up with the step-by-step process and they say we need these set props. We actually build those custom props. We’ve shipped props to the Virgin Islands, Los Angeles, New York, Florida — we’ve sent them all over the country.
"It’s very unique stuff you can’t just go buy. Nothing is off the shelf, everything is made custom. We actually go help install escape rooms. Our biggest client was a company out in Virginia that is another escape room/axe throwing dual business. We went out there and installed an escape room for them. It’s another avenue of what we do.”
According to Goggin, another type of escape room has black walls and ceiling. The virtual reality (VR) room is ‘virtually’ empty and only has computers mounted high on the walls and four VR goggles. Players will don the goggles and move within a computer generated world.
“There are 10 different themes to choose from,” Goggin said. “Everything from easy to super hard. Family friendly to very scary. Once you’ve played one of our physical rooms, we can’t really change that around. But the virtual reality, it’s something new all the time. The company we get our game play from, they’re always putting out something new.
"There’s an Alice in Wonderland. There’s a pirate ship one. It really tries to make it realistic to the point that some players begin to blend their reality with the virtual. We had a player lean a little too far to rest on a desk in the game and almost fall over. If you have a flashlight, it will actually do a correct perspective of shadows and the right angle.
“What’s neat about that is if three of us were playing, it’s not just you in your own world, me in my world, him in his. I see you, you see me; we all see each other. We get to physically interact together in this virtual environment. They’re true escape rooms — they’re just done in a virtual reality world.”
The players are allowed to move around. With that flexibility, the game can have more than just one or two rooms. It can do larger landscapes.
“We have one where you’re ziplining, you’re crawling through ductwork in the building, crawl down to the sewer,” Goggin said. “It’s much more expansive. What’s nice about virtual reality is that it is computer driven. There are things you can do in there you cannot do in the real world.
"In our Christmas game, you have these elves that are sleeping because they’re hungry. You have to find their favorite snack and give to them, and they pop up and go ‘Thank you!’ You get to experience things you can’t duplicate in a physical room.
“They have full high-definition dual cameras in there. You can talk to the other players. You can hear each other, can communicate with the game master. Someone in another room is running the game. We can see what you see. We can hear and talk to you.
"You are free to move in this area. It’s fully immersive. This is truly all players working together. They are legitimate escape rooms. When you have the controllers in front of you, they look like physical hands. You can pick up things. You can grab keys, puzzles and circuit breakers.”
Unlike the physical escape rooms, the VR room has windows where visitors can see the players during the game.
“We did those windows on purpose to really allow players that are waiting to see and have an idea of what’s going on,” Goggin said. “In a regular escape room, you can’t watch the players because it gives away too much.”
On a side note, Goggin mentioned that he also works as an advisor and beta tester for ARVI, the software company that supplies his business with virtual reality software. He looks at trends in the virtual reality/escape room industry, as well as advises on new games and provides feedback.
Goggin went on to explain that technology is not only found in the VR room, but also in the physical game rooms.
“We try to use a combination of both," he said. "We thought people would love the tech. They wanted to see lasers and sensors, etc. They like it especially when it is automated. What was surprising is that people like the tangible. They like the sensation of the key going into the lock and hearing that tumbler move. We try to have a really good integration of physical puzzles, mind puzzles and tech puzzles.”
One of the difficulties of having physical escape rooms is the necessity of updating or changing them over time as players want to experience new themes instead of redoing the same one over again.
Goggin explained how he determines when it's time to change a room.
“Once the room is in place, we typically run them for 18-24 months,” he said. “For us the metric is that as long as it is booking out well, [we stay with it]. We’re talking about two to three months just to put in a physical room, and the expenditure of it. Once revenues start to decline, let’s come up with something else.”
Goggin described how some of the future physical escape rooms will be constructed in another section of the building.
“This will eventually become two escape rooms as well,” he said. “There are players that like to go from room to room to room. They don’t want to be in just one room. We can have three or four rooms. One will be a room where everything is black and white, no color; a very dream state type of thing.
“Being local, we really like to give homage to the area. Belgrade State Bank sponsored our first room, so we made the whole place look like Belgrade State Bank. We got a great response. We want to do a mining room. It will look like you are underground. All the props will be themed around mining.”
The axe throwing area is fully operational and Goggin offered an overview of how he instructs new players in the game of throwing the implements.
“We tell people to hold it down lower on the handle, loose grip is best,” he said. “Whatever dominant hand you are, lead with that foot, step into it. Try not to do a baseball type of pitch, when it’s more like a Cleveland Indians chop.
"Power is not necessary as much as it is getting the rotation down. We’ve had people who try and try and when they find that sweet spot, when it’s up close or a little back, they start nailing it. It takes some time. Once it sticks, there’s a 'visceralness' to it.”
There are four partitioned areas with two spaces in each area for throwing, along with seating and tables where spectators can watch.
“We wanted to be careful with our space here,” Goggin said. “We’ve changed how our layout was going to be here. We were going to make five of these and we ended up with four just to make a better layout with more comfort.”
As far as clientele, Goggin has customers that come as far as an hour away.
“Typically to the north, that cuts out around Festus,” he said. “But, even then we get players that don’t want to deal with downtown St. Louis and traffic. We get from Ellington to Poplar Bluff, we get some from Perryville, Ste. Genevieve. To add to that, we own some escape rooms in Cape Girardeau, we have that clientele from down there as well.”
Goggin has extra space that he is leasing to a local barber and is looking for a renter that will open a restaurant within the same building. He and his wife eventually plan to redo the entire exterior into a board and batten-type look, and they have a new sign on the way.
The business is also looking at hosting corporate events.
“We can do up to 30 people right now," he said. "You think about Centene, U.S. Tool — it’s a great place, we can facilitate that. Our customers have been very generous. We have a really good customer base. We’ve been very thankful for their business. We have a lot of return visitors, a lot of repeat customers. They’re very supportive.”
Outer Edge Axe Throwing is located at the corner of Hyler Drive and East Columbia Street. For more information call 573-330-0576 or visit https://www.farmingtonaxethrowing.com/ or Outer Edge Escape Games https://www.outeredgeescapes.com/
