Living on the "Outer Edge'

Have you ever dreamed of living "on the edge," but didn't feel all that comfortable about leaving your comfort zone?

If so, a rapidly expanding Farmington business that offers its customers plenty of thrills and more than a few chills may be exactly what you're looking for

Philip and Stacey Goggin, owners of Decoded Escape Games, has changed its name to Outer Edge Escape Games and added Outer Edge Axe Throwing to the mix. They've also moved the whole operation from its original location at The Factory to the former ABC Schoolhouse and Child Care Center building, located at 101 Hyler Drive in Farmington, where it will have ample space for future growth.

“We started in escape rooms back in 2018," Philip Goggin said. "We just grew and became very popular — people wanted more and we wanted more. So when we decided to open up the axe throwing, we wanted a brand to encompass both the axe throwing and escape games.”

For those unfamiliar with the concept of an escape room, Goggin offered an explanation.

“An escape room is some kind of themed room," he said. "Sometimes there are multiple rooms — whether hidden and secret, or known. The idea is that there is some kind of storyline as to why you are in that room and why you have to get out or solve an objective.