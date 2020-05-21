Living the dream

“Basically, they wouldn’t extend our visas and so we had to leave. There was no place to go because countries were closing borders everywhere. So, we ended up just moving over to the U.S. Virgin Islands, and we’ve been here ever since. We actually cleared into the U.S. Virgin Islands sometime around five or six weeks ago.

Asked how the family was handling quarantine, Roberts said, “Well, we’re probably doing better than you guys. Life on a boat is semi-quarantined anyway, so it makes all this potentially a little easier for us. We’ve been really lucky here compared to a lot of countries. A lot of places have been very strict with folks on boats, making sure that they are staying on the boat for long periods of time. But we were fortunate.

“We spent the first several weeks quarantined in St. John and most of St. John is a national park. So, we weren’t subject to a lot of the same rules that everybody else was. We were really potentially in one of the best spots we could have possibly been because during the whole quarantine we only had a two-week period where we weren’t allowed on beaches. So, we had two weeks where we could be in the water or on our boat, but we couldn’t go onshore. Other than that, it’s been restrictive like it has been with other folks, but we haven’t been confined just to our boat.