Living the Golden Rule

Tom and Barbara Stanfield have a marriage that, after more than five decades, remains on a rock solid foundation.
Tom was born and raised in Farmington and has been in the real estate business for 46 years — a lot of that time working alongside his wife. He still works as a realtor at Coldwell Banker-Hulsey Real Estate, just as he's done since starting their under the original owner, Cecil Hulsey, back in the mid-80s.
Barbara grew up on a farm just south of Dexter in the Missouri bootheel, but soon moved to the big city.
“I went to school in Cape. After graduating from high school, I stayed there a couple of years and decided I needed to find something different. A couple of friends and I thought we could drive to St. Louis and find a job. I stayed — they came back.”
In time, Barbara met Tom at the Baptist church where they both attended.
“He sang specials every once in a while, which was intriguing,” she said, laughing.
Asked if after their first few dates, the couple felt like things were moving in the right direction, Barbara said, “Well, yes it did actually.”
Tom broke in, saying, “We dated six months.”
Barbara replied, “Something like that.”
Tom continued, “We were married on June 25, 1965. Barbara decided on that date, so I’d remember — you know, halfway to Christmas.
The couple moved back to Farmington in 1970 to oversee the estate of Tom’s father, Dr. L.M. Stanfield, a well-known and respected physician in town who had passed away unexpectedly.
Barbara explained, “We had a son, Mark, who was going to be starting school. I really didn’t want him in St. Louis schools, so we moved down here and did great.”
Tom said, “I was with Shirley Hartrup Real Estate originally and was there, I guess, since 1975. Then in ’84 I went out on my own and realized it wasn’t what I wanted to do. So, in ’85 I went with Hulsey.”
With Barbara also selling real estate, the arrangement was conducive for her to arrange time to attend Mark’s special school events.
“I could pretty well arrange my schedule according to what Mark had going on at his school,” she said.
Barbara added that, with Mark eventually going into the medical field, it was a good thing that he was an only child.
“With what he ended up doing — he’s a cardiothoracic surgeon — I’m not sure we could handle more than one,” she said, laughing.
With his dad being a respected Farmington doctor who delivered around 5,000 babies over his career — and his son becoming a successful surgeon — some might wonder why Tom went into real estate instead of medicine.
You have free articles remaining.
“They skipped this generation,” he said with a chuckle.
It appears that when Mark was growing up, he wanted nothing more than to follow in the footsteps of both his parents.
“My dad was a farmer and Tom’s dad was a doctor,” Barbara said. “Mark always said when he was little that he was going to be a doctor AND a farmer. Well, at this point and time he has 25-acres of land.”
Tom and Barbara ended up selling real estate side-by-side for 30 years before Barbara decided it was time to retire. She insists, however, that retirement didn’t mean slowing down.
“I’m busier now than I was then,” Barbara said. “Strange thing, but true.”
While retirement has turned out to be the right move for Barbara, Tom isn’t giving any thought to it himself. He’s still busy as ever selling real estate in Farmington, as well as throughout the rest of St. Francois County. While his wife has hobbies like sewing and painting, Tom admitted that his favorite hobby is work.
“That’s what I really enjoy doing,” he said, grinning.
The couple admitted that they enjoy traveling to Hanson, Kentucky to visit their son and his wife, who is a urologist.
“We also have two granddaughters,” Barbara said. “This year both of them are in college. I just wish they would stay small so you could be around them more! They get to be teenagers and then they have their own friends. We don’t see them as often as we could if we moved closer.”
Tom and Barbara, both members at First Baptist Church Farmington, both see faith as an important foundation for their strong marriage.
“It’s always been there,” he said. “We go to Sunday morning and evening services — and Wednesday nights.”
Barbara said, “We never stopped.”
As for the many years they’ve lived in Farmington, Barbara said, “It’s been great! I told Tom I’d stay in Farmington until Mark was out of school and then I wanted to move farther south. It didn’t work! I’ve always found things to do and it was always easy back then to get acquainted.”
And to what would the couple give credit to for their soon-to-be 55 years of marriage?
“We get along well together and I always say, ‘yes ma’am!’” Tom said.
Barbara interjected, saying, “At the office our desks were side-by-side or close.”
Asked what advice he would give a young couple to have a long and happy marriage, Tom hesitated for a moment and said, “To be honest… treat them the way that you’d like to be treated.”
“I agree,” Barbara said with a wide smile.
Consider it good advice because it seems to have worked quite well.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
“We get along well together and I always say, ‘yes ma’am!’” – Tom Stanfield on the key to a successful marriage