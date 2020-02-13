Living the Golden Rule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“They skipped this generation,” he said with a chuckle.

It appears that when Mark was growing up, he wanted nothing more than to follow in the footsteps of both his parents.

“My dad was a farmer and Tom’s dad was a doctor,” Barbara said. “Mark always said when he was little that he was going to be a doctor AND a farmer. Well, at this point and time he has 25-acres of land.”

Tom and Barbara ended up selling real estate side-by-side for 30 years before Barbara decided it was time to retire. She insists, however, that retirement didn’t mean slowing down.

“I’m busier now than I was then,” Barbara said. “Strange thing, but true.”

While retirement has turned out to be the right move for Barbara, Tom isn’t giving any thought to it himself. He’s still busy as ever selling real estate in Farmington, as well as throughout the rest of St. Francois County. While his wife has hobbies like sewing and painting, Tom admitted that his favorite hobby is work.

“That’s what I really enjoy doing,” he said, grinning.

The couple admitted that they enjoy traveling to Hanson, Kentucky to visit their son and his wife, who is a urologist.