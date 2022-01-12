Local 8-year-old girl excels at Little Britches Rodeo

Cassadee Ziegelmeyer, the 8-year-old daughter of Mike and Heather Ziegelmeyer of Farmington, attended the Little Britches Rodeo Nationals in Guthrie, Oklahoma in July. While there she competed in the Little Wrangler Division for ages 5 to 8. She won the honor of attending by qualifying in the following events: barrels, poles, flag racing, and goat untying.

The National Little Britches Rodeo is one of the oldest youth-based rodeo organizations. Founded in 1952, it sanctions rodeos in more than 33 states. NLBRA allows children ages 5 to 18 to compete in a variety of different rodeo events. Its championship event is rodeo held in July each year.

“This is her first year in rodeo and she loves it,” said her mother. “She competes in barrel racing on a horse named KC, pole bending on a horse named Fidget, and other events on her cousin’s pony, Reba. Cassadee also competes in local and out of state barrel and pole races. This past year she won Missouri Heartland All-Around Cowgirl and will soon be presented a saddle for her achievement.

Mrs. Ziegelmeyer said Cassadee had a great time at the event. “She said it was a blast! She made new friends and was super-appreciative to get to go. She won a championship buckle for barrel racing and pole bending. Cassadee also won one for reserve champion, goat untying, and a bracelet cuff for reserve champion flag racing.

“Cassadee had a very good first year and learned a lot. She is also doing very well this year. Cassadee is currently competing in western Kentucky, the Missouri Heartland, and The Central Arkansas Little Britches Rodeo Association. She has again qualified to go to nationals in Guthrie, Oklahoma, and she can’t wait to go back.”

According to Ziegelmeyer, her daughter has been waiting for an opportunity to thank all of her sponsors and supporters who have helped along the way.

“Thank you to her sponsors and everyone who supports her,” she said. “They include Janice’s Halters, Tack and More; Tiffany’s Braided Tack; Wildfire Custom Horse Accessories; Bar R Shirts; Belgrade State Bank; Hall’s All-American Tack; Wood’s Horseshoeing; Nicholson Farms; Laurie Ward with Ward Fitness; Williams’ Performance Horses; Thomure Farms; Merrit Farms, Cactus Tails LLC; Heather Kurtz with Mary Kay; Casey Hartley Photography; Addlyn and Company and many others that help support and help in any way. Cassadee says a huge thank you to everybody!

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.