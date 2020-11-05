Local airman hopes for peaceful end to Operation Desert Shield

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Oct. 30, 1990 issue of the The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

Eastern Saudi Arabia – A jumbo cargo aircraft, sporting a light green/dark green camouflage paint job, looks more than slightly out of place sprawled on the sunbaked sandy desert floor. The ‘beast’s’ mechanical jowls are still agape, having just released a large contingent of rifle toting, backpack carrying soldiers.

Their facial features are distorted behind the tinted, oversized goggles they wear to protect themselves from relentless solar rays and seasonal sandstorms. These are faces etched in equal parts of determination, bewilderment and anticipation.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donald D. Massey, son of Donald R. Massey of Bonne Terre and son-in-law of Harry and June Wallen of Farmington, is one of the service members ordered to duty in this Middle Eastern country by President George Bush. Massey is here as a member of a multinational force to halt further Iraqi aggression.

Operation Desert Shield is the world’s response to Saddam Hussein sending legions of troops storming across the border to annex tiny oil-rich Kuwait.