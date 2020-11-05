 Skip to main content
Local airman hopes for peaceful end to Operation Desert Shield
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donald D. Massey repairs an electrical unit on the wing of a jet aircraft at a camp in Saudi Arabia.

 U.S. Army

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Oct. 30, 1990 issue of the The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

Eastern Saudi Arabia – A jumbo cargo aircraft, sporting a light green/dark green camouflage paint job, looks more than slightly out of place sprawled on the sunbaked sandy desert floor. The ‘beast’s’ mechanical jowls are still agape, having just released a large contingent of rifle toting, backpack carrying soldiers.

Their facial features are distorted behind the tinted, oversized goggles they wear to protect themselves from relentless solar rays and seasonal sandstorms. These are faces etched in equal parts of determination, bewilderment and anticipation.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donald D. Massey, son of Donald R. Massey of Bonne Terre and son-in-law of Harry and June Wallen of Farmington, is one of the service members ordered to duty in this Middle Eastern country by President George Bush. Massey is here as a member of a multinational force to halt further Iraqi aggression.

Operation Desert Shield is the world’s response to Saddam Hussein sending legions of troops storming across the border to annex tiny oil-rich Kuwait.

The reactions of soldiers here are almost as numerous as the troops that land on the swirling, dusty surface planeload after planeload.

“I arrived here Aug. 11 with my first thoughts of actually going into a wartime situation,” said the 21-year-old 1987 graduate of Central High School in Flat River.

As the seemingly never-ending flow of troops continue to arrive, men and women on the ground are enhancing their defensive positions, performing their job specialties and constructing makeshift living arrangements.

Massey said, “Since my arrival, I have been working 12-hour shifts ensuring aircraft weapon systems remain operational. I spend my free time playing cards and writing letters home.”

American “fighting men” don’t know how long they’ll be stationed here. They can only voice their hopes about what will happen next and what the final outcome of this crisis will be.

“I’d like to see this crisis end peacefully. But if it comes to a conflict, I’d like to see Saudi Arabian troops make the first strike and Hussein couldn’t claim a basis for a ‘holy war’ against western troops,” said the aircraft armament systems specialist assigned at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.

Massey and his wife, Melissa, have a two-year-old son, Joshua.

