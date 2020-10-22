Local artist uses fire helmets as canvas

According to DeOrnellis, she can paint most anything someone might want on the item. The process begins with asking them whether the item is for a retirement, a gift or a memorial.

“The east coast departments are big into challenge coins,” she said. “I’ve done several with the coin for that department painted on the helmet. On the back rim it will have a name or saying on it.

“I’ve done a lot of the 9/11 where they’re raising the flag up. A lot of American flags where it looks like the American fflag is draped over the helmet. It depends on what they’re wanting it for as far as what direction we’re going. They send me their photos. I did one — her husband was a soldier and a firefighter. I did one side for the soldier and one side for the firefighter.”

One of the most memorable helmets that DeOrnellis painted was for a fire department in Wilmington, Delaware, that sent her a helmet for their annual fundraiser.

“They had lost three members of their department in a fire — it made national news,” she said. “I painted a portrait of the three members that lost their lives. That one was pretty special. They auctioned it off. I have done several after that for members of that department. Their families or wives contacted me.”