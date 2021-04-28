Local artist's paintings, sculptures on display

Farmington artist Dean Burns has a gallery of his paintings and sculptures currently on display at the Farmington Public Library.
Burns has lived in Farmington for 26 years after a life spent in teaching and administration. He was born in the Mouser Stave Mill Camp located on Big Creek in Shannon County.
After attending Bunker School from first through 12th grade and graduating from Bunker High School in 1957, Burns graduated with a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 1961, and earned a master's degree and a doctorate from the University of Missouri in Columbia.
“I started out in education as a teacher, became a principal, an assistant superintendent and then a superintendent in about three or four places,” he said. “After 33 years, I retired and met my wife Christy, who was librarian at Mineral Area College.
"I started working as coordinator of elementary education for the education majors at Central Methodist University on the Mineral Area College campus. I worked there for 11 years and then we both retired. We did travel to all the 50 states. We went overseas about five times and toured 17 countries in Europe.”
After his retirement, Burns returned to a long dormant hobby of sculpture and painting in both oil and watercolor.
“Back in the 60s I played around and did some painting, but I had quit,” he said. “I had responsibilities of teaching and administration.”
Burns prefers to do paintings in a series or as a project of similar items.
“When I started painting again, one of the motivational aspects is my wife had done a traveling program for the Smithsonian," he said. "The title was ‘Barn Again.’ They had pictures of barns from all over the country. When we traveled, we would take pictures of unique barns. I thought I would enjoy doing barns in the Farmington area. That was my first project back into painting.”
With an interest in history, Burns made a study of immigrant movement in the area and used that as his next project painting churches.
“I went around and did a study of the movement of immigrants through Ste. Genevieve,” he said. “The French and German settlers as they came into Ste. Genevieve, they started spreading out and building these iconic Catholic churches.”
Other series are landscapes and state parks in the area. He has painted the historic mines in Park Hills and the trap-rock mining in the Ironton area. Two of the most prominent series in his display are the churches in Farmington and county courthouses in the neighboring counties.
“It’s whatever catches my eye and motivates me to pursue it,” he said. “There’s still a couple of courthouses that I would like to do. I would still consider landscape paintings.”
Burns takes pictures of what he wants to paint and then uses them in his basement studio to create his works of art. A painting, especially an oil painting will take a couple of weeks to complete.
“Oil paintings are harder and longer to do, they have to dry in sections before moving on to another area of the painting,” he said.
In another display at the library, wood sculptures of various forms showcase Burn’s versatility in art mediums.
“I love to work with wood,” he said. “I like the grain of the wood. I like simplistic design. I started doing it and work from one thing to another.”
According to Burns, the inspiration for his sculptures can come from anywhere. “Back during Independence Day, we were talking about the Star-Spangled Banner. I started doing a little project with a piece of wood for a banner, I called it ‘Brandishing Banner.’ It shows the grain and the shape of a banner.”
Several ducks and duck decoys are prominently displayed in the showcases. Burns said that he used to hunt ducks years ago and enjoyed the different breeds.
His family is also an inspiration for some of his carvings, especially a couple of his grandsons. One is a sculpture of person doing a handstand and another is a music symbol.
“I have a grandson that was active in music and dance,” he said. “He could walk across the stage doing handstands. I carved that for him. I have another grandson that just graduated from the Boston Conservatory of Dance and Music. I carved one for him.”
The wood is supplied from various places, including from his farm, family construction projects, and local lumberyards.
“I bought my farm about 40 years ago,” he said. “My dad and I split high line poles and made fence posts out of them. I have replaced all my posts with metal posts. I had seen a picture of something like this, so I brought a couple of posts home with me, and I carved ‘Fencepost Ducks.'”
A familiar face to the art scene, Burns is a member of the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild and has shown his artistry at the Art is Ageless Exhibition at Presbyterian Manor for several years, winning several awards in the process.
“I feel honored to display my art here at the Farmington Library,” he said. “What a gracious place and the people that work here and have helped me. When I hung the paintings, a group of students from the Art Club at Mineral Area College came and donated their time to help me hang the paintings. It’s a project they enjoy doing, I appreciate their help as well.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com