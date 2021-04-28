Local artist's paintings, sculptures on display

Burns takes pictures of what he wants to paint and then uses them in his basement studio to create his works of art. A painting, especially an oil painting will take a couple of weeks to complete.

“Oil paintings are harder and longer to do, they have to dry in sections before moving on to another area of the painting,” he said.

In another display at the library, wood sculptures of various forms showcase Burn’s versatility in art mediums.

“I love to work with wood,” he said. “I like the grain of the wood. I like simplistic design. I started doing it and work from one thing to another.”

According to Burns, the inspiration for his sculptures can come from anywhere. “Back during Independence Day, we were talking about the Star-Spangled Banner. I started doing a little project with a piece of wood for a banner, I called it ‘Brandishing Banner.’ It shows the grain and the shape of a banner.”

Several ducks and duck decoys are prominently displayed in the showcases. Burns said that he used to hunt ducks years ago and enjoyed the different breeds.

His family is also an inspiration for some of his carvings, especially a couple of his grandsons. One is a sculpture of person doing a handstand and another is a music symbol.