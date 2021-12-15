Local artist's sculpture on display

Created by well-known Farmington artist Kendall Hart, a whimsical sculpture now greets visitors at the entrance to Aesop’s Treasury Books and Games at the Factory in Farmington.

Vincent Howard, owner of Aesop’s Treasury, is quite pleased with the new feature. “Part of my goal as a friendly local book and game shop is to support local authors and to support local artists. One of the things we did early on was have Hope Pokorny do a 10-panel display over the span of about 18 months. It’s unique and adds that local flavor to the shop.”

Howard said that the entrance to Aesop’s had been blank for a couple of years and he wanted to do something about it.

“When Kendall moved in with the Myth Museum, he and I talked about doing some fantastic creatures, because I wanted again to support a local artist and have something unique for the store. We looked around and the place is filling up, and I decided I needed something out front. Something to catch the passersby to see, something no one else has seen before.

“He and I had talked about the two faces, the mushroom and the dragon, the idea was that I wanted something for the kids and something for adult eye level.”

Howard says that they are in the process of naming the sculpture. “We’ve asked on our Facebook page for people to come out and get a picture of themselves with it and give us an idea for some names and probably about Jan. 1, we’ll do a vote. When we come up with a name, we will probably put a little plaque on the front. I think this is going to be a mascot or signature to our shop. Kendall hit all the notes that we wanted.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

