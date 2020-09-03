 Skip to main content
Local artists to appear in 'Art is Ageless' calendar
Local artist Anita Alsups painting, "Thoughtful" will be featured in the 2021 Art is Ageless calendar produced by Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America. Alsups is among four winning artists in Farmington Presbyterian Manor's annual Art is Ageless art competition whose work will be featured.

 Submitted photo

Four winning artists in Farmington Presbyterian Manor’s annual Art is Ageless juried competition will be featured in the 2021 Art is Ageless calendar produced by PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America).

“Thoughtful,” a painting by Anita Alsup, “Green Thumb Collage,” a mixed media/crafts entry by Dianne Dickerson, “The Maestros Duet,” a painting by Vada Galvan, and “Blue Woven Jacket,” a fiber arts entry by Joyce Pierson, will appear in the 40th anniversary calendar when it is released this fall.

“Snowy and Friends,” a Christmas entry by Dorothy McClanahan, will be featured on the pull-out postcards in the 2021 calendar.

In addition, “Gathering Place,” a Christmas entry by Iris Vincent, and “Train Along Zell Road,” a photography entry by Juanita Wyman, will be featured on the Art is Ageless greeting cards.

Works by local winners are automatically entered into a masterpiece level competition with winning art from 15 other PMMA communities. More than 160 entries were received for this year’s masterpiece competition. The winners are featured in the Art is Ageless calendar with pull-out postcards and greeting cards.

“I am so proud of these talented artists and I’m thankful they shared their talent with us,” said Anne Allen, marketing director. “They are proof that art is not limited by a person’s age.”

Art is Ageless, open exclusively to people age 65 and older, is a copyrighted program of PMMA. For the competition, works must have been completed in the past five years.

Started in 1980, Art is Ageless is an extension of PMMA’s wellness programs, which focus on mental, physical, social and spiritual health. The program encourages Farmington Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.

