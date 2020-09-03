Local artists to appear in 'Art is Ageless' calendar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four winning artists in Farmington Presbyterian Manor’s annual Art is Ageless juried competition will be featured in the 2021 Art is Ageless calendar produced by PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America).

“Thoughtful,” a painting by Anita Alsup, “Green Thumb Collage,” a mixed media/crafts entry by Dianne Dickerson, “The Maestros Duet,” a painting by Vada Galvan, and “Blue Woven Jacket,” a fiber arts entry by Joyce Pierson, will appear in the 40th anniversary calendar when it is released this fall.

“Snowy and Friends,” a Christmas entry by Dorothy McClanahan, will be featured on the pull-out postcards in the 2021 calendar.

In addition, “Gathering Place,” a Christmas entry by Iris Vincent, and “Train Along Zell Road,” a photography entry by Juanita Wyman, will be featured on the Art is Ageless greeting cards.

Works by local winners are automatically entered into a masterpiece level competition with winning art from 15 other PMMA communities. More than 160 entries were received for this year’s masterpiece competition. The winners are featured in the Art is Ageless calendar with pull-out postcards and greeting cards.