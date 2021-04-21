Local Audubon chapter to celebrate Earth Day

The East Ozarks Audubon Society will celebrate Earth Day this year on April 24, and the public is invited.

Activities will concentrate on beautifying Engler Park in Farmington. Weeding, raking and mulching will be done at the Winston Butterfly Garden and time will be spent cutting the invasive bush honeysuckle out of the Crouch Sanctuary near the Audubon bird blind. After the work session, lunch will be held at the Knight Pavilion.

The public is invited to participate in any or all of the activities. Those helping in the garden may bring rakes, trowels, and hand pruners or scissors. Those helping with the honeysuckle hack can help by bringing loppers and/or pruners.

Those wishing to participate in lunch need to bring a sack lunch and drink. Children must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult and social distancing will be practiced.

Work will begin at 9 a.m. but the public is welcome any time after that. Participants will meet at the parking lot just inside the west entrance to Engler Park at 651 Vargo Rd., Farmington. The entrance is at the corner of Airpark Drive and Vargo Road. The parking lot is in front of the Winston Butterfly Garden and the trailhead to the Crouch Sanctuary. Lunch will begin at noon at the Knight Pavilion, which is south of the Winston Garden and the adjacent playground.