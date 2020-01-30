{{featured_button_text}}
Local author donates book to library
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

Local author and past Farmington City Council member, Kevin Berry, left, presents Farmington Public Library Director Travis Trokey with a copy of his new book, "The Gospel and the Eternal Sin," at a meeting of the Farmington City Council held Monday night at city hall.

There weren't enough councilmen present at the meeting to make a quorum, so no official business was conducted.

