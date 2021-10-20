Local boys make good football showing at Cape

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Sept. 25, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Burlin Yates and Charles Vincel, co-captains of the 1930 Farmington High School Football Team, which went through the entire season without a defeat are attempting to carry over the winning spirit at the S. E. Mo. Teachers College this fall. Yates and Vincel, quarterback and tackle, respectively, are considered as "all time" men in these positions for Farmington High

School.

The St. Louis Globe Democrat has written the following In regard to the newcomers to Cape

Girardeau Teachers College:

"An early prediction for a starting line-up will be impossible even from a coach's standpoint. It is true that the lettermen have plenty of experience, especially in the line, but the new candidates have been making powerful strides during the past week to bid for a varsity berth. Among the newcomers making a good first week impression is Burlin Yates of Farmington, a triple threat man, who has been doing good work as halfback and quarterback. The most conspicuous newcomers in the line include Charles Vincel, the 190-pound tackle from Farmington and Woodrow Crites of Jackson.