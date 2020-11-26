Local CEO among 'inspirational women leaders in tech'

"That’s when my current company was founded. We literally started doing business out of our garage and we said ‘yes’ to any customer project we could find. And slowly, somehow, every month we were able to scrape up enough money to keep our home. All of us pitched in — quitting just wasn’t an option.”

While Custom Technologies is similar to many other tech businesses that make products for other companies, Mell explained that its uniqueness is in the way it streamlines transitions between product development stages.

“We handle it all from design and prototyping, all the way to full-scale production,” she said. “With us, there is no need to go to a design firm, and then a prototyping team, and finally to a manufacturer. By eliminating these handoffs, our customers save time and money — and most importantly — avoid miscommunications.

"Our customers range from large, established companies to early-stage startups. Sometimes, our job is simple like when we make a single component for an established company. Other times, our job is very complex like when we help customers design and launch multi-component products made of machined parts, molded parts, electronic parts, and sometimes even on-board software.