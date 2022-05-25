Local children’s advocacy center to hold comedy show

COMTREA’s Children’s Advocacy Center has announced it will be holding its very first Stand-Up Against Child Abuse Comedy Show on Saturday, June 4 at the Twin Oaks Vineyard in Farmington.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the evening will begin with an open bar and a special musical performance by members of the band Amaryllis. The evening will feature two veteran comedians. Headliner David Graham is the official comedian of the St. Louis Cardinals and has performed on Last Comic Standing, along with making appearances on Comedy Central, NBC, FOX, and ABC.

The evening's second comedian is Will Clifton, an accomplished comedian/actor with movie appearances in "Yes Man," "Seven Pounds," and "Gone Girl," along with many appearances on TV shows such as "Monk" and "Numb3rs." Clifton will be traveling from California to appear at the event. The evening will also include a silent auction and other raffles.

Proceeds from the event will be used to fund the day-to-day operations of the Children’s Advocacy Center. These donations and support are what keep the doors open for children in need. There is still an opportunity to be a sponsor of the event or donate items to the silent auctions.

"The Children’s Advocacy Center relies strongly on the community for financial support for programs offered to children and families," said Kimberly Kemerer, Children's Advocacy Center director. "Since opening our doors in 2000, the CACECM has interviewed over 7,000 children who have been alleged victims or witnesses of criminal child abuse.

"The Farmington office alone has interviewed over 1,974 children since opening in 2009. If you would like additional information about our organization or this upcoming event, please contact Kelsey Christisen or Samantha Harris at 573-756-4148 or by email at kchristisen@comtrea.org or SHarris3@comtrea.org. We look forward to hearing from you."

