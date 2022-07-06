Local church offering multigenerational nights of worship, crafts

As the excitement of the summer starts to dwindle and the fairs and the fireworks have ended, many of us turn our attention to the fall with cool breezes and chilly nights. But before you get your winter coats out and dust off your boots, the Farmington Presbyterian Church is offering two multigenerational evenings of worship and crafts.

The church will offer its first VBS-like evening at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, for anyone wanting to spend an evening of fun with friends and family. According to event organizer Regina Brown-Vaughn, the evening will begin with snacks, songs and a devotional before transitioning to crafting hour where each participant will make something they can take home and put on display. There will be a group for adults and another for kids.

“When I was a kid in Sunday school, our curriculum always included a ‘make it / take it’ kind of craft that was tied to the week’s Bible story or lesson,” said Brown-Vaughn. “This is a more elaborate version of that experience. We promise that the crafts we create will be very user-friendly but still something people will enjoy having afterward. We will be making a rag wreath, so if you can tie a knot, you will be able to make yourself a wreath to take home.”

For those wanting to enjoy an evening of family fun but who are concerned about the expense, there will be no charge for craft supplies — the church will provide all of the materials needed. Brown-Vaughn promises that the only thing necessary will be to have fun.

“It is our hope that you enjoy making something that you can bring home that will remind you of the evening’s devotional and encourage you to share the story with others,” she said. “This seems like a good outreach possibility and a good way to share the gospel with friends and neighbors.”

Anyone wanting to attend this event is asked to contact the Farmington Presbyterian Church at 573-756-4482, or at Farmingtonpc@gmail.com. The church is located at 403 W. Columbia St.

According to Brown-Vaughn, a second evening is planned for August, but a date has yet to be determined.