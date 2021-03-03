Local couple thanked for act of kindness

A Farmington couple is finally receiving some recognition a year after they stepped in and helped feed truck drivers passing through the area who were unable to find a place to eat after restaurants were shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their long-time friend Brenda Tillery recently contacted The Farmington Press to put in a good word for David and Lisa Shaver, owners of Kater Me, 1016 S. Jefferson St. in Farmington. According to Tillery, the couple went beyond the call of duty in offering help during a difficult time for the nation.

"David and Lisa made sure any truckers were able to call Kater Me and order their meals ahead of time, so they would have something to eat," Tillery said. "They made the food and delivered it after their regular jobs and then all day on weekends.

"We live in a great country and should all pull together like they did to help those in need. I believe David and Lisa deserve thanks for not only making sure these truck drivers had a good home-cooked meal, but also for showing them that they cared."