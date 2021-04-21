Local couples return from trip of 3,177 miles

This story originally appeared in the April 4, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond S. Roberts and Mr. and Mrs. L.B. Coghill returned Monday from a trip to Central America during which they traveled 3,177 miles by auto, boat, and plane, although gone only slightly more than two weeks. They report having a wonderful time and were kind enough to give us the following account of their trip.
They left Farmington on the afternoon of March 14th, going by car to New Orleans. On the way, they made their first stop at Vicksburg, where they visited the Civil War battlefields and the National Cemetery, where they drove to beautiful Natchez, Miss., and spent one evening at the famous Natchez Pageant where they saw the History of Five Flags. They also visited the Garden Club Pilgrimage and went through several of the antebellum homes of that area. Both Mrs. Coghill and Mrs. Roberts are active members of local garden clubs and they were particularly delighted with the beautiful gardens for which Natchez is noted.
They arrived in New Orleans Sunday night, March 16th. On Monday, they visited Gulf Port and called on Miss Frances Irene Morris, of Farmington, who is teaching there. Tuesday, they visited Rev. Hubert Gibbs, former pastor of the local Murphy-Long Church, which is now located at New Orleans. They also visited the old churches, gardens, and homes of New Orleans as well as the famous French Quarter.
On Wednesday, they sailed for Havana, Cuba, and spent one day and one night there where they saw many interesting sights, including the Working Men’s Club, located in a wonderful building which had marble stairs, famous paintings, etc., all costing the members only $2 per month.
On Saturday, they sailed for the Panama Canal Zone, where they were met at the dock by Mrs. John McCarthy and Mrs. William Newcomb, former residents of Farmington, whose husbands are engaged in government construction work there. As guests of Mr. and Mrs. McCarthy and Mr. and Mrs. Newcomb, they were taken for a tour of the canal and viewed the tremendous locks, with ships passing through. They also visited a submarine base and airfield where there was unusual activity.
The trip to the Pacific side of the Canal was made by train. There, they visited Mr. and Mrs. Clyde McDonald, formerly of Farmington. They were taken through the city of Balboa and saw the historic ruins of old Panama City. Tremendous military construction was underway all through the Zone as the United States is preparing the all-important canal against invasion by any foreign foe.
The trip back to the Atlantic side was made by plane, affording unusual and even more interesting views of the canal. That evening, they were guests of Mr. and Mrs. John McCarthy, Mr. and Mrs. Melvin McCarthy, and Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Newcomb. They were entertained at the Strangers Club at Cristobal and later taken to the famous Atlantic Night Club. The next morning the women went on a shopping tour while the men were taking in another tour of the docks.
The next stop was at Porto Cabez, Noc., where they were entertained at the Foreign Club. Here, a tour was made through a native village, which proved most interesting. From there they went by train to LaCieba, Honduras, where they visited a large banana plantation. Turning homeward, they returned to New Orleans by boat and arrived back at Farmington Monday evening.