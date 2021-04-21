Local couples return from trip of 3,177 miles

On Wednesday, they sailed for Havana, Cuba, and spent one day and one night there where they saw many interesting sights, including the Working Men’s Club, located in a wonderful building which had marble stairs, famous paintings, etc., all costing the members only $2 per month.

On Saturday, they sailed for the Panama Canal Zone, where they were met at the dock by Mrs. John McCarthy and Mrs. William Newcomb, former residents of Farmington, whose husbands are engaged in government construction work there. As guests of Mr. and Mrs. McCarthy and Mr. and Mrs. Newcomb, they were taken for a tour of the canal and viewed the tremendous locks, with ships passing through. They also visited a submarine base and airfield where there was unusual activity.

The trip to the Pacific side of the Canal was made by train. There, they visited Mr. and Mrs. Clyde McDonald, formerly of Farmington. They were taken through the city of Balboa and saw the historic ruins of old Panama City. Tremendous military construction was underway all through the Zone as the United States is preparing the all-important canal against invasion by any foreign foe.