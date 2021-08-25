Local dance studio wins big at summer competitions

A Farmington dance team that competed at regionals and nationals this summer came back home with several impressive awards to show for their efforts.

On Stage Performing Arts Center is a competitive and recreational studio in Farmington that's going on its fifth season. The studio is in Suite 198 of The Factory on West First Street. While the studio is open to both girls and boys, the teams that attended the two competitions was made up entirely of girls.

"We're the new kids on the block, for sure, but we've been competing for the past five years," said studio owner Jacque Gonzales. "We've done super well with our competition teams and this year was just extraordinary. We competed in St. Louis for the regionals. You have to qualify there to go to nationals by winning.

"In the petite routine there were eight girls, and in our carnival routine there were 12. The girls ranged in age from 4 to 15 years old. They were so excited! I want to give them more props because it was just phenomenal. Some of these studios from other towns are huge, and we're pretty small, so it was a huge honor to even get to compete with them. Getting called back for two of our routines, out of hundreds, was unbelievable.