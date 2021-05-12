Local DAR chapter holds final meeting for the year

The final meeting of the year for the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held May 1.
The chapter recognized three young ladies who participated in the Good Citizen Award. They are Megan Perkins, West County High School; Breanna Whaley, Central R3 High School and Hallie Portell, Potosi High School.
Congratulations to the ladies and a thank you for entering the essay contest.
The chapter had a memorial service for longtime member, Alma “Gerri” Geraldine Peek who passed away Sep. 29. Her daughter and member Debbie AuBuchon attended with Pat Colyer reading the obituary. Several of the members remembered Gerri and shared some of their favorite stories and memories of her as a member of the chapter. Gerri will be greatly missed.
Several of the members have reached 10 years and 20 years as members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Janet Beck is a 10-year member. Mary Fox, Mary Hooks, Kelly Hartley, and Josephine Jacob are all 20-year members. Congratulation ladies!
Several of the members were recognized for their participation in several projects throughout the past year.
• Patricia Colyer submitted an application for the Founders Medal that was given to Stephen Slinkard last year.
• Karen White donated a quilt as a fundraiser for the chapter.
• Joan Dostal and Alene Lewis made face masks that were donated to a variety of organizations since last year.
• Becky Ewing and Cynthia Masterson helped set up virtual meetings for the members.
• Patricia Colyer and Joan Dostal were recognized for supporting Constitution Week last September.
• Lisa LaComb was thanked for her dedication to the Good Citizen Committee and the students who have entered over the past eight years.
• Dianne Dickerson was recognized for entering the American Heritage Contest.
• Edwina Alcorn was thanked for taking part in the presentation of the ROTC Bronze Medal in April at the Centene Center.
• Thelma Robinson was recognized for serving as chaplain this past year.
The chapter thanks all of the members for their support of everything accomplished this past year.
The last order of business was to honor Nancy Cozean Jacob with the Historic Preservation Recognition Award. This is a national award and was given to Nancy for her dedication and hard work over the past four years recognizing the Plank Road and the Trail of Tears in the community.
Only a few of the members knew she was going to be presented with this award, so needless to say we caught Nancy speechless. Her application had three letters of recommendation with one of them from Rep. Dale Wright who serves in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Nancy was also recognized as a 50-year member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Congratulations Nancy for all the hard work to your community and to the chapter.