Local DAR chapter holds final meeting for the year

The final meeting of the year for the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held May 1.

The chapter recognized three young ladies who participated in the Good Citizen Award. They are Megan Perkins, West County High School; Breanna Whaley, Central R3 High School and Hallie Portell, Potosi High School.

Congratulations to the ladies and a thank you for entering the essay contest.

The chapter had a memorial service for longtime member, Alma “Gerri” Geraldine Peek who passed away Sep. 29. Her daughter and member Debbie AuBuchon attended with Pat Colyer reading the obituary. Several of the members remembered Gerri and shared some of their favorite stories and memories of her as a member of the chapter. Gerri will be greatly missed.

Several of the members have reached 10 years and 20 years as members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Janet Beck is a 10-year member. Mary Fox, Mary Hooks, Kelly Hartley, and Josephine Jacob are all 20-year members. Congratulation ladies!

Several of the members were recognized for their participation in several projects throughout the past year.